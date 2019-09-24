Of course, most District Court judges in Santa Fe know state Sen. Richard Martinez in some fashion or another.
The Democratic senator now facing aggravated DWI and reckless driving charges once was a magistrate judge himself. He heads the Senate Judiciary Committee, which helps draft laws on justice and the courts — including DWI legislation. The world of lawmaking and the world of justice are not that far apart.
No wonder it’s taking weeks to find a judge to hear Martinez’s case.
One by one, District Court judges in Santa Fe either recuse themselves or are recused. The latest judge to be assigned the case is District Judge Francis Mathew — the eighth judge so far in the First Judicial District.
Considering a pretrial hearing is set for Oct. 7, time is running out. If one can’t be found within the district, then the chief justice of the Supreme Court appoints a judge, either a retiree or someone from outside the district. All of this after District Attorney Marco Serna also recused himself because of conflict; the Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.
Next time a well-connected individual is arrested and faces charges, here’s a better way to get justice rolling. Look to what happened in Las Cruces back in 2016. The Doña Ana County treasurer was facing criminal charges. Rather than judges being recused one by one, the eight judges signed two blanket recusal notices. That way, they avoided any real or perceived conflict of interest and did not take weeks to do so. Such an action reaffirms the faith of citizens in an impartial and swift system of justice.
It’s too late this time. But should another elected official face criminal charges, let local judges step aside as a group to avoid potential delays. Because delays matter. In the case of Martinez, voters need to know the evidence against him sooner rather than later. Martinez is refusing to resign or step down. In fact, he thinks being arrested and fighting the charges will make him a better senator.
June primary voters deserve to know whether Martinez is a convicted drunken driver. Then, they must decide whether to send him back to the Senate — if they even get a choice, that is. He’s currently unopposed. A conviction in the fall could help a potential Democratic primary opponent or a GOP general election foe gather the gumption to run.
Right now, it’s conceivable that a senator who apparently rear-ended another vehicle after drinking, a man who tried to weasel his way out of arrest and who still hasn’t apologized sincerely to the people of New Mexico will be reelected without an opponent. Shameful.
Democratic Senate leaders can help voters make their decisions. Make it clear now that, no, Martinez will not retain his chairmanship of Senate Judiciary if reelected. Consequences should follow bad decisions, no matter how valuable the legislator is.
After being taken in by police, the senator was caught on video saying, “Are you serious?” Here’s how to answer that question. The court system must do its job, should a judge ever be selected. Voters then have the opportunity to vote Martinez out, weighing the verdict as they cast a ballot. If he returns to the Senate, Democratic leaders must ensure that Martinez loses clout.
Otherwise, the answer is obvious. We are not serious. But we need to be.