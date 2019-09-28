People angry about the U.S. Forest Service suspending permit sales to collect firewood in forests across New Mexico should redirect their outrage.
Don’t blame environmentalists for suing the federal government over the endangered Mexican spotted owl, alleging that both the Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services have failed in their obligation to monitor owl populations. In response to the lawsuit, a federal judge has suspended all timber management activities in national forests in New Mexico and parts of Arizona. That’s a clear sign that, yes, proper monitoring of the owls did not occur.
The ruling, however, has led the Forest Service to stop individuals from gathering wood for personal use. In Northern New Mexico, where people need wood for heat or gather wood to sell as a means of making a living, this is a ban with immediate and negative impact.
It likely was unnecessary, too, since the lawyers for the government could have asked the judge for more direction about the scope and breadth of his order. Personal-use wood gathering likely would have been exempted, making the worry spreading through communities unnecessary. Our local forest rangers are left to enforce an order they had no part of.
WildEarth Guardians, plaintiff in the lawsuit, quickly filed a motion asking for wood-gathering for personal use to be exempted, saying, “Plaintiff WildEarth Guardians does not believe that personal firewood cutting and gathering on national forest lands is associated with any possibility of irreparable harm to the Mexican spotted owl or its habitat.”
The U.S. Forest Service motion in response concurs. Those motions, we trust, mean the federal judge will issue guidelines that make the ban unnecessary. This avoids another loud fight among the logger-traditional community-environmental groups.
Perhaps together, these interest groups can hold federal agencies accountable. To bring back the Mexican spotted owl, it is necessary to keep track of the creatures’ movements — something federal agencies were charged with doing.
Back in 1993, the owl was listed as a threatened species, its habitat decimated by logging. By 1996, the Forest Service had developed a plan to watch owl numbers, but U.S. District Judge Raner Collins of Arizona ruled that he has seen no evidence that the monitoring efforts have been put into practice. For anyone worrying about partisanship in managing the forests, both Democratic and Republican administrations fell short. This is a problem of bureaucracy, rather than politics.
The failure to monitor the owls means that we can’t know if the species is recovering, or what activities slow its comeback. The agencies are claiming that the Mexican spotted owl is in “no jeopardy” — but they lack data to support that position. That’s why monitoring is necessary.
This has repercussions beyond the health of the Mexican spotted owl. Individuals in New Mexico who need wood for heating and cooking, or who sell it as a way to put food on the table, also are threatened right now. Stopping all timber activity means a loss of jobs and damage to some local economies, and it’s an action that might be unnecessary. We don’t know, however, without monitoring the population.
The forests should be available for many uses, for many types of creatures — humans and animals alike. By failing to track how human activities affect forests, we lack the information necessary to make informed decisions. For that, don’t blame an environmentalist. Demand more from the agencies charged with managing our common resources — and that means advocating for bigger budgets and adequate staffs to do the job right.
In the meantime, the Bureau of Land Management is selling fuelwood permits for personal use, allowing people to collect dead wood — either downed or standing piñon and juniper. No live trees can be cut. This will help ensure people have access to fuel.
Should the suspension last longer than a few days or weeks, it might be necessary to make funds available so that people can afford to buy wood. Costs will go up if the supply is limited, and people who depend on wood for heat don’t have money to burn. Adding dollars to fuel-assistance funds is a place where both the federal and state governments might be helpful; the same is true with private charities. No one should be shivering at home because they can’t afford fuel.
For now, we wait to see what the judge says — he can end this by exempting personal use from his timber management ban, relieving pressure on local communities. Then, focus on requiring federal agencies to do their jobs. After all, had the agencies been doing the work, the environmentalists would have no case to take to court. Nope, the tree-huggers didn’t get us in this mess.