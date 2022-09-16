The outpouring of assistance for residents of Northern New Mexico who suffered through wildfire earlier this year, then floods, was incredible. It's easy, once the flames die down and the smoke lifts, to forget that recovery continues — and that our neighbors still could use help.
One effort worth supporting is an effort of the state of New Mexico and the Food Depot. The governor's office and the Department of Game and Fish are teaming up with the Food Depot to help people restock their freezers with meat.
When the fires came and people lost electric power, their freezers went dead. And that meant the loss of tens of thousands of pounds of beef, chicken, trout, elk and deer. In rural New Mexico, people stock up to make it through the winter. A frozen steak or roast provides several meals, especially during those weeks when snow makes roads impassable. Folks who live in the country can't run to the store for a forgotten ingredient. Instead, they raid the freezer. Now those freezers are empty.
The Fill the Freezer drive is particularly targeting hunters — the men and women who bring home and elk and deer, sharing their bounty with friends and family. Ranchers with beef on hand also are encouraged to donate meat. A passel of frozen fish can be donated, too, so long as it's frozen and packaged. People who live in town are welcome to pitch in with grocery store purchases of frozen meat; all donations will go straight into the deep freeze at the Food Depot.
All game animal meat donations need to be frozen solid and securely packaged with a label identifying the meat and packaging date. The donations need a receipt, too. All farm animal meat donations also should be frozen in secure original packaging with a USDA stamp with visible expiration dates.
Donations are being accepted from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Food Depot, 1222 A Siler Road. The drive continues until Oct. 7. Meat will distributed during October, just in time for people to pack their freezers before winter sets in.
While you're dropping off meat at the Food Depot, a few cases of water would be appreciated as well. The Food Depot is taking water regularly to Las Vegas, which has been dealing with a watershed decimated by the fires. With the city unable to process water because of ash and debris from the fire, water supplies are running short. As a result, water is being handed out to residents.
In addition to food and water, the Neighbors Helping Neighbors group that grew out of initial disaster assistance has specific requests for what people who survived the fires need.
Organizers are asking for sturdy work boots, cleaning supplies, household goods, new children's toys, and winter coats, gloves and socks (new or in excellent shape). These donations can be delivered to Neighbors Helping Neighbors, NMHU Sala De Madrid, 801 University Ave. Las Vegas, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Recovery doesn't happen overnight. Let's keep our neighbors in mind and help out when possible.