As the saying goes, abortion is on the ballot in November.
That is as true in New Mexico as it is at the national level, with pro-choice Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham running against Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti, who has said he would restrict abortion rights if elected.
The question still to be answered is just how much Ronchetti wants to restrict abortion in New Mexico.
The former TV weatherman turned politician claims his position has been consistent — he supports a ban on abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.
However, a megachurch pastor in Albuquerque has cast doubt on Ronchetti’s position, telling his congregation that privately, the candidate sings a different tune.
Legacy Church senior pastor Steve Smothermon, speaking in a July sermon, told his flock Ronchetti had told him he really wants to ban abortions — but knows he won’t be elected if that’s his on-the-record position.
Fifteen weeks, in other words, is just an opening bid.
“His goal would be to end abortion in New Mexico, just so you know,” Smothermon said during the sermon. “You say, how do I know that? Because I talked to him for hours.”
In response, Ronchetti continues to hold fast to his proposed 15-week ban.
Ronchetti clearly is walking a fine line. He wants the Republican base to show up in November, but cannot afford to alienate other voters — pro-choice voters — who might otherwise consider the GOP candidate for a host of reasons. Those voters may be angry at Lujan Grisham over pandemic restrictions, gas prices or violent crime, but also strongly support the rights of women to make their own health care decisions.
For many women, voting for candidates who favor reproductive choice is becoming a defining issue. They may not vote for an anti-choice candidate no matter what else they like about a platform or person. And if those voters believe Ronchetti wants to end abortion in New Mexico, his battle to upset a sitting governor has become that much harder. Whom to trust: the pastor or the politician?
To be fair, a governor can’t issue edicts outlawing (or legalizing) abortion at will. The recent history of abortion law in New Mexico demonstrates it takes joint executive and legislative action.
New Mexicans had abortion rights because in 1973, the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision recognized a constitutional right to do so. That guarantee was overturned in June by the current Supreme Court, which returned to states the ability to set restrictions.
Several states still had those restrictions on the books; with Roe struck down, those old laws making abortion a crime now are law.
New Mexico could have been such a state. But the governor and the Legislature came together in 2021 to strike a 1969 statute that made abortion a crime in New Mexico. They realized Roe’s protections were at risk and acted. The governor also issued an executive order last month designed to protect patients and providers from lawsuits and arrest warrants issued in states with more restrictive abortion laws.
That would not be the case if Ronchetti became governor.
The difference between the two candidates is stark. Still to be determined is what will motivate voters to turn out and what issues matter most.
But know this: Abortion is on the ballot in November.