Before Homewise submits its plans for developing a 22.2-acre property at the southwest corner of South Meadows Road and Rufina Street to the Santa Fe Planning Commission and City Council, let’s call a temporary halt.
The Early Neighborhood Notification process worked, alerting neighbors that the open space they considered a park was in danger of being lost. In their view, Santa Fe County had committed to building one, and residents use the space for walking and other activities. They want their park. And those neighbors deserve to be heard before the plans go to the city, likely in October.
Technically, Santa Fe County abandoned the decision to build a park some 15 years ago. The county bought the property in 2001 for a park, intending to use $1.05 million from an open space and trails general obligation bond. Estimates to build the park exceeded the budget, and the project was left behind. After repaying the bond in 2018, the county had no more restrictions on the land.
Meanwhile, the neighborhood was annexed by the city of Santa Fe in 2014. The county offered the land to the city for park development in 2018, but that offer was declined. Since June, the county has had a contract to sell the property for $1.79 million with affordable housing builder Homewise. Goodbye, park.
Instead, Homewise wants to build 96 homes, including 26 single-family homes, 30 townhomes and 40 condos. Some 50 per-cent of the homes would meet affordable housing requirements, with prices starting about $130,000.
Let’s be clear. Santa Fe needs housing, and this is the sort of project we generally support. It’s infill, and the houses truly are within reach for working families and individuals. Mixing higher-end houses with affordable ones creates a vibrant neighborhood, too, one with staying power.
But the need for open space in south Santa Fe is also urgent. District 3, where this land is, has fewer acres set aside for recreation than older parts of the city. That’s inequitable. Building parks, places to play and open spaces where people can unwind can improve both physical and mental health. What should happen now is this: Homewise needs to consider altering its plan. A large chunk of the property is being set aside to build a charter school, supposedly to help relieve overcrowding of south-side public schools.
This is the most troubling part of the whole proposal because it smacks of slick marketing, not reality, and certainly not fairness to a neighborhood that likely will have few of its children in the charter school.
Since charter school admission is by lottery, it’s doubtful the Thrive Community School will relieve enrollment pressures at nearby schools.
The purchase agreement states Homewise will build a school, but such agreements can be rewritten. Either way, the development does not need a charter school, but it does need a decent-sized park. Besides, there are other places in town to put a charter school that won’t require taxpayers to foot the bill for building a school from scratch.
As for the 96 homes, we like that so many are townhomes and condos, with just 26 single-family homes. If reducing the numbers of standalone houses would leave more room for a park, do that, too. If necessary, build fewer homes and preserve as much space as allows the project to make financial sense. On 22.2 acres, there should be enough room to develop a park. We could see play structures, bike and walking paths and other amenities that would give people areas for recreation and exercise. A 2-acre park, maintained by a homeowners group, is inadequate.
Homewise officials need to listen to neighbors and find a compromise; likewise, neighbors have to accept the original promise of a park has changed. City officials, as they explore capital needs, should look for money for a park here.
City requests for capital dollars to the Legislature already are prioritizing a second phase of the Southwest Activity Node Park in Tierra Contenta, with the city asking for $3.5 million to complete the second phase of the regional park. That’s a move toward keeping promises to improve amenities in District 3.
Santa Fe needs housing. Santa Fe needs open space. On 22.2 acres, it can find room for both.
