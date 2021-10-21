Offering personal finance in public schools makes sense — it will help make sure young people understand dollars and cents before they go it alone as adults.
Classes can tackle everything from making a budget, understanding compound interest and being able to comprehend a loan document. The question is, where should a finance class go with schedules already jam-packed with required courses?
Think New Mexico wants the state Public Education Department to add personal finance to the social studies curriculum. Building practical economic skills would be woven into the economics classes already being taught in social studies. In kindergarten, children might learn about needs versus wants, while in high school, students might learn more complicated topics, such as investing for retirement or staying atop their personal finances.
Armed with such knowledge, a worker starting a first job might be less inclined to buy a too-expensive car or take out a short-term loan with high interest rates. That worker could avoid the serious financial mistakes that lead to bankruptcy. In short, financial literacy is essential— a customer-friendly course that could serve its user for a lifetime.
However, adding elements of financial education to the social studies curriculum should be just a short-term step. The end goal should be a business math class, dealing with individual financial knowledge and teaching students such essentials as filing income taxes and paying gross receipts taxes as an individual contractor. It could become a required class at some point or simply be offered as a substitute for another math class in high school.
The attraction of putting financial literacy in the social studies curriculum is the Public Education Department’s current effort to overhaul K-12 social studies standards, something that has not happened in two decades.
Adding financial literacy standards to economics is less complicated than passing legislation to add an additional high school requirement. What’s more, by making financial literacy part of K-12 education, all children will receive sound advice as they advance in their education.
After a 2021 proposal in the Legislature to require high school students to earn a half-credit of financial mathematics failed; adding financial literacy — now — to social studies classes would be a worthy first step by marrying individual responsibility to the broader field of economics. Consumer spending, after all, fuels the U.S. economy. But too much debt can tank both an individual and a nation. Those are good lessons for students to learn. Already, some 21 states have some type of financial literacy requirement for public school students.
A recent My View from Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer also supported the initiative (“Our students need personal financial education,” Oct. 17). He wrote “Research shows students who complete [personal finance] courses are more likely to save money, invest money, create budgets and seek out lower-cost forms of credit. New Mexico’s students need these tools to break out of generational cycles of poverty.”
Improve the social studies curriculum with a personal finance component in economics classes. And, eventually, require standalone mathematics classes that teach financial literacy. That way, students can graduate with the tools they need to become successful adults.
