In just a month and a day, lovers of the written word will have the opportunity to indulge in a favorite pastime as the inaugural Santa Fe Literary Festival comes to town.
From May 20 to May 23, dozens of literary luminaries will be in Santa Fe. Margaret Atwood, Sandra Cisneros, Joy Harjo, Colson Whitehead, George R.R. Martin, John Grisham, Hampton Sides, Jon Krakauer — and others are scheduled to speak, debate and share their thoughts.
The festival was borne out of conversations among friends. Publicist Clare Hertel, food writer Julia Platt Leonard and editor and publisher Mark Bryant kept imagining what it would mean to bring readers and writers together in Santa Fe to celebrate the power of story.
Adding to the appeal is a decision by festival organizers to intertwine a strong culinary theme with its literary emphasis. It will be possible to meet celebrated chefs and cookbook authors, including two James Beard winners from Santa Fe — Deborah Madison and Cheryl Alters Jamison — and eat their cooking, too. Four special Around the Table events are scheduled, including one with Navajo chef Freddie Bitsoie, author of New Native Kitchen.
Walk and Talk events will take participants to literary sites in Santa Fe or discuss the history of chile in New Mexico — events tailored to the area and to sharing our fascinating history with visitors. There are even walking tours with authors and excursions exploring nearby cultural treasures and unique landscapes. While the bulk of festival events take place at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center, expect activities around town, including book signings and other happenings.
Discussion of writing, books and ideas, of course, will take center stage for much of the festival. Attendees will hear Pulitzer Prize-winner N. Scott Momaday talk about New Mexico-based works with writer Kirstin Valdez Quade and author Carmella Padilla. They'll also be able hear first-hand from Atwood, the Booker Prize-winning author whose Handmaid’s Tale has become a cautionary story for our troubled times. There's a tribute to New Mexico's Tony Hillerman, too, and a discussion featuring best-selling author Cisneros and U.S. Poet Laureate Harjo, longtime friends who met at the Iowa Writers' Workshop.
Youth poets will participate in slams in the courtyard of the convention center and a longer-term project — Story Ladder — is a pilot writing program involving local schools and nonprofits to help the community’s younger writers tell their stories. The Santa Fe Public Library and the Witter Bynner Foundation for Poetry are helping organize Story Ladder events during the festival weekend.
Ticket sales will help pay for the event. Visit sfliteraryfestival.org/ and investigate the possibilities.
Santa Fe long has been a city of festivals and markets — Indian Market will mark its 100th anniversary this summer. Now, an international culinary and literary festival will kick start the summer season by celebrating the power of a story to change lives. It's good news for everyone who loves to wallow in words.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.