Amid the sour midterm election season, a bright note to spotlight — the recent TV commercial from competing candidates vying to be commissioner of public lands in New Mexico.

Incumbent Democrat Stephanie Garcia Richard and her GOP challenger, Jefferson Byrd, are facing the camera in the ad. That’s not uncommon, but in this case, they aren’t attacking each other. Instead, they are joining to support the American system of elections. Once, that wouldn't have been noteworthy. In today's world, it is.

Garcia Richard says “secure elections are the cornerstone to America’s democratic republic,” while Byrd supports people’s “freedom to vote” and the “peaceful transfer of power.”

