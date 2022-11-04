Amid the sour midterm election season, a bright note to spotlight — the recent TV commercial from competing candidates vying to be commissioner of public lands in New Mexico.
Incumbent Democrat Stephanie Garcia Richard and her GOP challenger, Jefferson Byrd, are facing the camera in the ad. That’s not uncommon, but in this case, they aren’t attacking each other. Instead, they are joining to support the American system of elections. Once, that wouldn't have been noteworthy. In today's world, it is.
Garcia Richard says “secure elections are the cornerstone to America’s democratic republic,” while Byrd supports people’s “freedom to vote” and the “peaceful transfer of power.”
Both candidates are repeating talking points from the other side — Republicans keep raising alarms about election security, while Democrats point out the importance of voter access to the polls and the danger of election denials that delay transfers of power.
In the end, Americans want secure elections, access to voting and candidates who accept results without violence. Garcia Richard and Byrd are demonstrating support for what should be universal ideals, and it’s a refreshing change.
New Mexico First, a nonprofit aiming to build consensus on tough issues, paid for the ad. We thank them, and the candidates, for showing a better class of commercial.
Otherwise, we would be ending the political season this year in New Mexico watching GOP candidate for governor, Mark Ronchetti, charge Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham with cheating in a TV debate — in 2018. The charges were an obvious attempt to distract attention from a presidential visit last week. A better ending to any campaign is ignoring the opponent — contrasts have been made already — and speaking instead about your plans and policies. Instead of a drummed-up "cheating" scandal, Ronchetti and his team could be highlighting the warm reception he’s receiving in rural New Mexico.
But positive messages have not been the norm for much of the midterm campaign, whether at the state or national levels. We dinged the governor early in the season for an ad claiming Ronchetti wanted to defund the police; it was dishonest. But negative ads seem to work, so candidates intent on winning keep running them.
President Joe Biden — even without inflation and higher gas prices — would be facing a tough midterm. The party in power almost always loses seats in the election midway between presidential contests. Look at the history: In the 22 midterm elections from 1934 to 2018, the president's party has averaged a loss of 28 House and four Senate seats.
For Democrats, who hold a 50-50 tie in the Senate and a paper-thin majority in the House of Representatives, historical losses would mean losing control. Republicans see the chance to regain at least the House and perhaps the Senate. And they are ready to seize the opportunity.
One plan already in the works: Republicans in the House are promising to hold the debt ceiling hostage to win program cuts in Social Security and Medicare. The safety nets so many people depend upon will face their biggest threats yet. Still, if Democrats can hang on to the Senate, Biden can continue appointing judges — and potentially, even another Supreme Court justice — while serving to check the House.
It all comes down to who shows up to vote. Be ready for delays in counting all the votes Tuesday. Many states don't process mail-in or absentee ballots quickly, which means results in close races can be delayed for days or weeks. Some candidates already are saying they will accept results only if they win.
What this means is the mudslinging of the midterms isn't going away just because the votes are counted. That's too bad for democracy, because when voters become disgusted with the system — big money, ugly advertisements, negative attacks — they depress people, who choose to stop participating.
That doesn't have to happen. On Tuesday, voters can show up — find polling locations at santafe.vote — and make their wishes known. We'll rerun our endorsements Tuesday, too, which at the least can help voters know just what's on the ballot. It's a long one.
The bleakness of our campaigns isn't only a problem this time around. It's a long-term prescription for continued loss of faith in electoral politics. That's why seeing Garcia Richard and Byrd — two diametrically opposed candidates on the issues — come together to support our system of elections matters.
"Vote for me," each said — but more important, support the system. A bright note to close out the election season.