The film industry in New Mexico is having a complicated moment.
There has been spectacular news, with the Governor’s Office announcing film, television and digital media production spending has surpassed $2.2 billion over the past three fiscal years, with industry wages at a record high.
According to figures from the state Film Office, the industry spent more than $794 million in New Mexico from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. Median hourly wages for industry workers have jumped to $35.51 over the past 12 months, up 21%.
Spending also is up outside the Santa Fe- Albuquerque corridor, with a 150% increase in dollars distributed around New Mexico, from $6.5 million in the 2021 fiscal year to $16.5 million in the ’23 fiscal year. Rural communities are benefiting from the film boom.
All of this signals state investments have delivered a film industry that is becoming rooted in New Mexico.
Not only have studios built facilities here — Netflix being the most prominent — the state also has been wise enough to invest in growing local workers and experts so film dollars will stay here because that’s where film workers live.
Santa Fe Community College is among several institutions of higher learning that have offered film classes teaching an appreciation of the art form but also training workers for the industry. Coming soon is the New Media Academy, to be located in Albuquerque with a satellite campus in Las Cruces. Construction should be completed in 2025, with graduates prepared to work in film and television.
All of this is good news.
At the same time, there is sadness at the loss of one of the key figures in building this industry. Eric Witt, an aide to two governors who also ran the Santa Fe Film Office for a time, died suddenly Monday at home in Santa Fe. He was 60.
It is no stretch to credit Witt with conceiving the complicated system of tax credits, use of state land, training and other incentives that grew what has become an essential New Mexico industry. Known as “Mr. Film,” Witt will be dearly missed.
Along with sadness, uncertainty is hovering over the film community, both here and elsewhere.
Writers and actors are on strike, with most experts predicting a long shutdown in filming as a result. The Writers Guild of America has been on strike since May, with members of the Screen Actors Guild joining in this month.
The two strikes mean a delay in the fall television season, closed movie sets and workers going without a paycheck. The strikes occurred after studios and workers, among other points of dispute, could not come to agreement on how pay would be handled in the era of streaming. The workers believe studios should share more of the profits with the creative people who make the magic.
There also are issues with how the industry deals with computer-generated imagery. It can be used to copy an actor’s face and body, with the human paid only for a day’s work and the company owning image rights and using that image in perpetuity. Artificial intelligence can replicate voices, splicing speech until voice actors are out of a job. Technology also could replace writers, with applications such as ChatGPT putting together scripts.
Relying on technology instead of humans will cost people their livings, and strikers want to prevent that future. To be blunt, computers lack the creativity of humans, so we consumers have an interest in this, too.
The financial stakes in this strike make it hard to see the film and television industry back at work anytime soon, including in New Mexico. That makes this moment, when it’s clear the film industry is booming in New Mexico, complicated. And more than a little bittersweet.