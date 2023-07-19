The film industry in New Mexico is having a complicated moment.

There has been spectacular news, with the Governor’s Office announcing film, television and digital media production spending has surpassed $2.2 billion over the past three fiscal years, with industry wages at a record high.

According to figures from the state Film Office, the industry spent more than $794 million in New Mexico from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. Median hourly wages for industry workers have jumped to $35.51 over the past 12 months, up 21%.

