One of the more substantial responsibilities a governor has is making appointments — Cabinet posts, vacancies on the County Commission or for district attorney and, of course, selecting judges.
Activity is at warp speed in that space between the end of one administration and the beginning of the next. That’s why Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is busy making appointments to her Cabinet and other positions that need filling. We’re still waiting to find out who the first three nominees of the newly configured Public Regulation Commission will be.
These appointments matter, and not just because Cabinet officials are charged with carrying out the policy work of an administration but because their work directly deals with the business that taxpayers want doing. Residents need Cabinet officials who can manage employees, reform agencies and ensure the dollars taxpayers send to the state aren’t wasted.
In this era of budget surpluses, we even need executives who can spend money quickly and well.
For this governor, who is either an inveterate micromanager or an energetic executive who pays attention to detail — it depends on your perspective — these second-term appointments are crucial.
In a somewhat unusual situation, two sets of married couples will be serving in top positions.
Wayne Propst is leaving his post as chief of staff of the Public Regulation Commission to become secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration. His wife, Sarah Cottrell Propst, already leads the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department.
Then there’s Elizabeth Groginsky, the first secretary of the Early Childhood Education and Care Department; her husband, Scott, recently was appointed a top education adviser to the governor. Previously, he worked in a similar position in Colorado.
There’s little question these appointees are qualified for their jobs. But working situations can be difficult to navigate, especially with a demanding boss. So long as they are happy in their jobs and the governor is happy with them, close relationships shouldn’t pose any issues.
The question, of course, is what happens should (or when) things go sideways, as can happen in high-pressure situations. Turnover was a consistent theme in Lujan Grisham’s first four years. Her Cabinet’s comings and goings were dizzying.
The Public Education Department is of particular interest. The state is engaged in a concerted if somewhat haphazard effort to improve educational outcomes, largely because New Mexico is consistently ranked near or at the bottom of various rankings.
Despite millions spent and good intentions, the numbers aren’t budging and Lujan Grisham is not one to wait patiently for improvement.
The presence of an educational policy expert in the Governor’s Office will be fascinating to watch, particularly as it pertains to Scott Groginsky’s relationship with the Public Education Department. Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus already tried to retire once. Depending on how things go, he might just decide to throw in the towel rather than compete for policy attention.
All of that remains to be seen. What we do know is that in making appointments, a smart manager chooses the best candidates, gives them marching orders and then lets them do their jobs. Bosses then follow through, checking for results without meddling.
They also plan for the unexpected.
Lujan Grisham’s final four years in office likely will be the ones people remember, and that’s saying something for a governor who managed through a worldwide health crisis. Her success, if not her legacy, could depend largely on her ability to pick the right team and keep moving it in the right direction.
Lujan Grisham has proven she is able to make changes on her Cabinet. Her next challenge is tougher: making sure the changes work.