One of the more substantial responsibilities a governor has is making appointments — Cabinet posts, vacancies on the County Commission or for district attorney and, of course, selecting judges.

Activity is at warp speed in that space between the end of one administration and the beginning of the next. That’s why Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is busy making appointments to her Cabinet and other positions that need filling. We’re still waiting to find out who the first three nominees of the newly configured Public Regulation Commission will be.

These appointments matter, and not just because Cabinet officials are charged with carrying out the policy work of an administration but because their work directly deals with the business that taxpayers want doing. Residents need Cabinet officials who can manage employees, reform agencies and ensure the dollars taxpayers send to the state aren’t wasted.

