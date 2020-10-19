COVID-19 fatigue is real. Either we resist it, or more New Mexicans will suffer and die.
According to numbers from Johns Hopkins University and Medicine, New Mexico is among 22 states that recently have reported their highest numbers of single-day increases in coronavirus cases. Hospitalizations have increased by 101 percent during the first half of October.
What had been a valiant effort by the people of New Mexico to keep the number of new virus cases down has faded — forcing Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham into what might be the toughest decision of her time in office. With cases rising, the weather cooling and more people forced indoors, she may have no choice but to reinstate the kinds of restrictive measures that drew howls from businesses, workers, students … everyone.
As she outlined the stark realities last week in her news conference, it seemed clear Lujan Grisham knew the next step would be the hardest — for New Mexicans and, perhaps, for her own political fortunes. But that may be the only option she has, unless ...
New Mexicans act in their own best interest, and fight off COVID-19 fatigue.
Now is not the time to throw backyard barbecues or birthday parties. Now is not the time to stop frequent hand-washing and using sanitizer. Now is not the time to stop wearing masks or to abandon social distancing, or to think about how to create a “safe” trick-or-treat get-together.
The steps people took during the worst of the pandemic are just as effective today, especially since science understands more about transmission.
The coronavirus can remain on some surfaces for as long as 28 days — and that includes everything from phone screens to dollar bills to stainless steel, according to a study published in the Virology Journal earlier this month. That should provide plenty of encouragement to keep cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, and for people who do have to go out to use plenty of hand sanitizer and keep washing hands.
We also know masks work to stop the spread — this is mostly an airborne disease. In Arizona, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Health Services study revealed virus cases spiked 151 percent last summer after a statewide stay-at-home order expired and dropped 75 percent after local mask mandates were put in place. They work.
Proponents of so-called herd immunity — including a top White House adviser — believe the best policy would be to allow people at low risk of contracting severe cases of COVID-19 to continue their lives while protecting the most vulnerable. The goal? To have enough people contract the virus that the herd becomes immune.
On its face, it sounds appealing; who isn’t ready to get back to life? But those who call for such a policy fail to take into account all the harm it would cause. Not only would the death count skyrocket, COVID-19 causes long-term problems for many patients. They recover, but face lung, heart or other damage. It’s also unclear just how society can protect the vulnerable.
Under a herd immunity scenario, many more people would die. Pandemic models from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington already are predicting some 415,000 deaths by Feb. 1. That’s with current restrictions. If those are simply eased, the number of deaths could increase to more than 571,000. It’s estimated achieving herd immunity — and dropping restrictions — could mean more than 1 million people lost.
The choice is not locking down society again versus seeking herd immunity. It is not the health of the economy versus the health of people.
Instead, we can be smart and follow the science, which would allow a semblance of normalcy until a safe, effective vaccine is introduced.
We know the drill. Individuals can wear masks, wash hands and keep their distance. Governments can continue to test and contact trace, as well as provide quarantine support for people who can’t isolate if they are sick at home. In Santa Fe, residents also can download the NOVID app for smartphones, which helps users assess their risk of contracting the virus and provides anonymous contact-tracing information in case of spread.
COVID-19 remains with us. It is not going away any time soon. Neither must our collective will to fight it.
