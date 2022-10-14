The reality of food being tossed amid global hunger is shocking — some 31 percent of food that is grown, shipped or sold is wasted. That includes a third of the U.S. food supply, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Once the food goes bad, it generally heads to a landfill and contributes to the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. Those, in turn, are helping our planet heat up.

A New York Times report on a worldwide effort to keep good food away from the dump stated that food waste accounts for 8 to 10 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations estimates enough food is thrown away to feed more than a billion people.

