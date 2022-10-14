The reality of food being tossed amid global hunger is shocking — some 31 percent of food that is grown, shipped or sold is wasted. That includes a third of the U.S. food supply, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Once the food goes bad, it generally heads to a landfill and contributes to the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. Those, in turn, are helping our planet heat up.
A New York Times report on a worldwide effort to keep good food away from the dump stated that food waste accounts for 8 to 10 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations estimates enough food is thrown away to feed more than a billion people.
Wasting less food will help the planet reduce hunger and slow the pace of global warming.
The ideas are plentiful. In California, a new law requires grocery stores to donate still-edible food to organizations that will share them with the hungry. Cities and counties will be required to reduce organic waste going into landfills by 75 percent by 2025. Instead, the waste must be composted.
Should California succeed, emissions could decline in an amount equivalent to taking three million cars off the road. It’s a new business initiative, too, since compost can be sold and used to improve the soil. Someone's going to have to collect the waste and turn it into fertilizer.
Locally, we’ve seen the success of Reunity Resources, which among other things, collects food waste from individuals and businesses. People can pay for pickup (and receive compost in return) or drop off food scraps, a free service. Everything collected at Reunity is waste that is not going into the landfill; in return, soil can become richer in nutrients and better able to hold water.
Internationally, supermarket chains in Britain are removing date labels on produce — before, people were tossing edible food. Now, people can use their eyes and nose to figure out when produce is rotten. France requires caterers and markets to donate edible food.
But leading the way is South Korea, which as a country has been working on reducing food waste for some 20 years. The country didn’t have room for dumps. Cutting food out of the waste stream was essential. As a result, organic waste becomes animal feed, compost and even biogas.
To stop Koreans from tossing food waste, consumers pay. That likely wouldn’t be popular in the United States. But in Korea, government has introduced trash bins that can identify how much food waste a household tosses. Most people still use biodegradable food-waste bags. They pay for those, too.
Reducing food waste in landfills is possible, as South Korea has proved. Individual actions will help — composting, feeding scraps to backyard chickens and shopping more carefully. Restaurants can reduce portion sizes and consumers can be educated how better to store food to preserve it.
Noted climate change expert Katharine Hayhoe, of Texas Tech University and chief scientist for the Nature Conservancy, reported success in changing her family’s habits. Her recipe: Shopping more frequently. That way, less will be wasted.
Cities can step up by providing compost buckets for trash customers. They can, eventually, charge more for food waste and offer incentives to families who send less trash to the dump. In some U.S. cities, trash is weighed and customers pay by bulk. The federal government can weigh in by making food labels less confusing.
The first step in changing behavior is for people to understand the problem. Wasting food is bad for the environment and especially tragic because so many people are hungry. Those old sayings had a point: Waste not, want not.