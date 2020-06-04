The decision to cancel public events for the Fiesta de Santa Fe — as correct as it is during this pandemic — is another sad blow to tradition even as it is the right call.
Summer markets. Musical seasons. Plaza concerts.
All are gone this summer to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus as we begin to work our way out of what has been weeks of isolation, shuttered businesses and shifts to our lifestyles that we are still learning how to navigate.
But the Fiesta, oh the Fiesta, those magical days when summer is done, most visitors have gone home, and the people of the town return to their Plaza to remember a promise made long ago.
Despite protests of recent years — the Fiesta, after all, marks the return of one group to the despair and dismay of another and it has a complicated history — the country’s longest-running community celebration is beloved.
More than that, Fiesta organizers and enthusiasts have demonstrated that we can cherish a tradition while changing it so its rituals are not hurtful to others. Together, local Hispanos and Native members of the community came together to create a Fiesta to unite, not separate, the community.
The event has become an opportunity for people from all walks of life — Anglo, Hispano, Native, newcomers and locals — to find what we have in common. We will miss that this year, a year desperately in need of good cheer. (Another beloved part of Fiesta, the Burning of Zozobra, will be broadcast free on television or online so that all New Mexicans can burn their gloom; that decision was announced Thursday by the Santa Fe Kiwanis Club.)
It’s important to recall that at its heart, the Fiesta de Santa Fe is so much more than a big party, parades or other festivities.
The roots of Fiesta predate the United States, traced to a time when the Pueblo people dispatched the Spanish in the 1680 Pueblo Revolt. The Spainards stayed near present-day El Paso for more than a decade before returning with Don Diego de Vargas, determined to stay this time.
As the settlers left the city, they took with them a most important symbol of faith, a statue of Mary snatched from a burning church. This was the same statue that came to Santa Fe in an ox cart in 1626. This depiction of the Blessed Mother, known over the years by various names, was their comfort in exile.
Whether known as Our Lady of the Assumption, Our Lady of the Rosary, La Conquistadora and today, Nuestra Señora de la Paz, she has been venerated, her story becoming inextricably linked with that of the people of New Mexico. Camped outside the city, de Vargas asked the Blessed Mother for assistance in making his return.
Eight years after his death, on Sept. 16, 1712, the City Council of Santa Fe issued a proclamation establishing an annual commemoration in her honor. And so the tradition began and so it continues.
Make no mistake, in 2020, when there are no public celebrations on the Plaza, it will be sad for many. Who will not miss the Pet Parade or the Historical/Hysterical Parade? These are losses.
But Fiesta organizers understand the deeper meaning of the promise, which has a less public side, a singularly spiritual activity in our secular world. The original proclamation calls for “vespers, Mass, sermon and processions.” In some form or fashion, Fiesta organizers have said those will continue — the promise, made so long ago, will be kept. And that is a welcome bright spot in this year of pandemic, upheaval and unrest.
