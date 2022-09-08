On the weekend of Fiesta de Santa Fe, city residents gather on their Plaza once more, reclaiming downtown from sightseers and returning to the days when the Plaza was the place where locals lingered and visited.
Yet it’s much more than a community party or a chance to reconnect.
Fiesta de Santa Fe pays tribute to the resiliency of ancestors who managed to survive a revolt, live in exile and eventually make their way back to the place they considered home — and in doing so, find a better way to live with the original people of this area.
Don Diego de Vargas was charged with leading settlers back to Santa Fe after the 1680 Pueblo Revolt, but he knew he needed help. In 1692, de Vargas asked the Virgin Mary for her intercession, promising that if the settlers could return, he would ensure they and their descendants would honor her yearly.
The promise made has been kept: The Fiesta de Santa Fe officially commenced this morning with an early morning Mass at Rosario Chapel. The people of Santa Fe are still remembering the Virgin Mary, whether as Our Lady of the Annunciation, Our Lady of the Rosary, La Conquistadora and today, as Our Lady of Peace.
Since the first proclamation establishing the Fiesta in 1712, the citizens of Santa Fe have been enjoined to hold Masses, vespers, processions — and enjoy themselves — as they remember the sacrifices of their ancestors. This Fiesta will be no exception, with the opening Mass this morning and activities on the Plaza starting at noon. The Children’s Pet Parade and the Historical/Hysterical Parade are returning this weekend after two years of the coronavirus pandemic that prompted the cancellation of those popular events. It’s going to be a weekend to remember.
The beauty of Fiesta is that it reminds people living today of the struggles of the past. There is no need to commemorate their strength by pretending the return of Spanish settlers to Santa Fe was bloodless — yes, de Vargas’ first meeting with Pueblo leaders in 1692 featured peaceful negotiations over hot chocolate. But that is hardly the whole story.
The full resettlement of Santa Fe and New Mexico after the revolt, starting in 1693, was hardly peaceful. There was no bloodless reconquest, and that reality must be acknowledged. Santa Fe is a city where people can get along — but not always easily. And in commemorating the return of Spanish settlers, the losses of people already here must always be acknowledged.
The current discussions over whether to repair or replace the downed obelisk in the center of the Santa Fe Plaza show how difficult coming to consensus is. The obelisk, a monument to soldiers, was destroyed during Indigenous Peoples’ Day in 2020. A yearlong process to discuss what to do next has ended up without a singular recommendation; more work remains.
Right now, it’s Fiesta weekend in Santa Fe. Consider these words of wisdom from Leslie Talache of Ohkay Owingeh, a member of the Fiesta court as a Native princesa. She sees Fiesta as a way to build unity between Hispanic and Native communities: “My role here is to show the young children that we Native Americans and Hispanics can be one.”
Dear readers,
The santafenewmexican.com commenting system has been experiencing some problems during recent days and has been unavailable for some readers. Please know that the developer of the platform has been notified and despite several attempts, has been unable so far to get the platform working consistently again.
We apologize for the inconvenience.