Let’s say this up front. No one likes seeing a fence around the Roundhouse, where the business of governing occurs. Every time we approach the Roundhouse, the sight of a see-through barrier and ever-present guards never fails to shock.
But while the Legislative Council Service, charged with operations of the Capitol, made the decision Wednesday to keep the fencing up at least through the end of the 60-day session in March, it's clear other alternatives must to be found and quickly. This is the site from which freedom flows, not Old Main at the penitentiary.
The question about security and access came to a head late Tuesday, when six Republican leaders in the state House and Senate asked that the barriers be removed immediately, saying the “threat has not materialized.” After a meeting of legislative leaders and the council service, the decision was made to keep things as they are, at least for now.
We appreciate the skepticism of those who called for the fencing to come down — in a democracy, we should always question authority. That's especially true when the dangers are vague and the threats seem to linger, limiting citizen access and restricting speech.
But we also appreciate the concern about safety. The fences went up as a precaution after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., amid worries of copy-cat violence in the days leading up to the inauguration of President Joe Biden. The latticework of barriers around the state Capitol building were designed to stop incidents before they started by keeping would-be rioters and others away from the doors.
It's important to remember that during a November special session, people did try to get inside the Roundhouse [it was closed and remains closed because of COVID-19] — pressing against the doors and trying to sneak though other entrances. The atmosphere had the potential to be unsafe for those inside.
Still, the threat of domestic terrorism must not separate citizens from their seats of government, whether in Santa Fe or in Washington. The temporary fence is ugly and needs to come down. In their letter, the six GOP leaders claimed fences create “the perception that our government leaders are afraid of the state’s citizens and there is a division between those who govern and the general public.”
They’re not wrong. But among the tragedies in what happened at the U.S. Capitol is what that violence will mean, long term, for New Mexico's seat of government. When the fences do go away, they may have to be replaced by 24/7 measures that could change the look and feel of what was one of the most inviting, accessible public buildings in the country.
There won't be the aesthetic blight of chain-link barriers, but perhaps something more ominous, more insidious — and yes, safer.
No, these are not normal times. They are challenging nearly everything we hold dear — safety, freedom, civility. When the fencing comes down, both Democrats and Republicans in the Legislature will have to find a way to make certain they are bridging those needs for the people who elected them.
A couple of weeks ago i\a few friends and I were riding bicycles south on Don Gaspar only to find the road blocked at De Vargas. I asked a state trooper if we could ride through. Nope.
Pretty sad state of affairs when the authorities are afraid of a few old farts on bikes.
