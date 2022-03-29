It’s beyond infuriating that Congress could not find a way to continue to make it possible for all children to eat lunch or breakfast at school for free.
Pandemic-era waivers that had loosened strict guidelines for federal meal programs are expiring. Just as Congress failed to extend the Child Tax Credit for families, it appears unwilling to allow school meal waivers to continue.
At issue are waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture rules that govern school meals. They were granted at the start of the pandemic, and signed into law by then-President Donald Trump and then extended under the Biden administration.
Because of waivers, an additional 10 million students were able to eat free meals every day.
In Santa Fe, ending the waivers will hit hard. Some 70 percent of children in public schools qualify for free and reduced lunches. Thanks to the new rules, Santa Fe Public Schools’ nutrition program this year has served an average of 2,670 free breakfasts and 5,650 free lunches every school day. According to Feeding America — the nation’s largest hunger charity and food bank network — New Mexico leads the nation with 29.2 percent of children living in households facing food insecurity.
That’s a fancy way of saying children are going hungry at home, which is why meals at school are essential.
With waivers, families did not have to fill out paperwork or come up with lunch money. Students could just eat. Any child who forgot lunch money or, worse, had no money to pay, wasn’t shamed in the lunch line. They were fed. The district avoided debt when some students couldn’t pay, either —around $30,000 to $35,000 a year, officials said. Waivers also allowed flexibility in how to feed children. When learning was done remotely, the district and nonprofits put together to-go lunches and dinners and handed them out at school sites, with parents driving by after work for food. Kids didn’t miss meals.
Waivers increased reimbursement rates for school nutrition departments, and organizations and relaxed rules so that instead of children having to eat on site, they could take food home. As a result, the summer meal program nationally grew from 95 million meals served in 2019 to nearly 263 million in 2020 and nearly 191 million last summer — largely because districts and nonprofits had flexibility.
Here’s how ridiculous the old rules could be: In rural areas of the country, buses go around and kids have to eat on the buses. There’s no gathering spot that is easy for families to access, thus the buses to serve as the on-site location for meals to be consumed. That means dollars are spent on transportation, not food, and fewer kids eat.
With current challenges in the supply chain and the increased cost of food, these higher reimbursements are essential to ensure children continue get healthy meals.
But none of that mattered. GOP lawmakers say President Joe Biden didn’t push for the waiver extension; others in the nutrition community point to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, as an outspoken opponent of extending waivers. According to Politico, he was just a hard “no” on the issue.
Now local school districts, families and hunger advocacy groups are left to pick up the pieces — few expected the waivers would be stopped. It’s not too late. Congress can reverse course. It’s what our children deserve.
