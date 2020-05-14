Washington Post
A Monmouth University poll found only 16 percent of voters cast ballots by mail recently, yet 51 percent say it is at least somewhat likely they will do so in November. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more people will conclude absentee voting is the safest option. And they will be right.
But much of the country is not ready for a surge of absentee voters. Federal leaders must help immediately — or explain why they prefer an unsafe and chaotic election.
The 16 states that require absentee voters to have a valid excuse should declare that coronavirus fears qualify. But that’s just a first step. Serving millions of new absentee voters will be a massive logistical challenge for most states.
Leading up to its dreadful April 7 primary, Wisconsin failed to dispatch absentee ballots to thousands of voters in time for them to be postmarked by Election Day. Widespread COVID-19-related poll closures meant these voters had to choose between risking their health in long lines at a handful of polling places or not voting. Ohio officials struggled with a surge in absentee voting in their just-completed primary, and many voters found it difficult or impossible to participate by mail, despite a mail-in ballot deadline extension of more than a month. Turnout was exceptionally low.
Avoiding such failure on a larger scale in November will require investment and planning at a time when state revenue is collapsing. States and localities must buy letter-opening machines, mail sorters and ballot scanners. They will need space to accommodate equipment and social distancing. They will need money for printing and postage. States must bolster absentee ballot tracking systems and ensure they have the ability to notify voters whose ballots were discarded because of a signature mismatch or other issue.
States must also prepare to conduct safer in-person voting, as many Americans won’t transition to mail, and some people have no postal address or need vision or other assistance. Procedures, protective gear and infrastructure must be in place to protect staff and voters at remaining polling places. This, too, will cost money.
The federal government is best situated to fill funding gaps and encourage the planning that must happen now. Lawmakers committed $400 million in Congress’ last economic rescue package, but that falls far short of the need. A bipartisan group of election experts recently found that funding requirements in just five states — Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Pennsylvania — total at least $414 million.
Taking a cue from President Donald Trump, who opposes wider mail-in balloting because he thinks it helps Democrats, congressional Republicans have raised bogus concerns over voter fraud. States could put reasonable limits on “ballot harvesting” — that is, when third parties collect and submit absentee ballots on behalf of voters. But voter fraud of any type is extremely rare in the United States, and it is no excuse to keep voting difficult or dangerous in the midst of a pandemic.
Congress has committed trillions to staving off an economic catastrophe. Why would Republicans skimp on preventing a democratic disaster, too?
