In every faith tradition, in the dark of night, humanity seeks light.
And on Christmas Eve in New Mexico, light will abound as believers wait for the birth of a baby.
Here in Santa Fe, our traditional source of light on Christmas Eve comes by way of tiny candles flickering inside simple paper bags, our farolitos, or little lanterns. There is something profound that such simple tools — sand, candles, bags — create light that pierces darkness and in doing so, produces warmth and serenity where none would otherwise exist.
These lights, or variations thereof, will be seen all over New Mexico. Individuals will place the paper sacks along their sidewalks and driveways, lighting them at dusk to burn for hours — the votive candles used to make farolitos will stay lit past midnight. The bags will line walls. Many businesses will put out the electric versions, or "bagolitos," as their contribution the season. Even with the addition of modern electric lights for the holidays — so many wonderful displays are out this year — the farolito with its elegant white light still dominates decorations around town.
Over on Santa Fe’s East Side, along Canyon Road and nearby streets, the annual Farolito Walk will take place Christmas Eve.
This tradition brings people together to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness. On this night of anticipation, people will stroll with friends and family, take in the light, sing carols and sip cider or hot chocolate. The traditional walk will take place from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday. The night can be chilly, so dress warmly. Bonfires will help mark the path — the luminarias are a common sight across Northern New Mexico on Christmas Eve, shining brightly in towns, villages and Native Pueblos.
For people from south of La Bajada, the term luminarias is used to describe the candles in paper bags. Thus, Albuquerque has its luminaria tour. This dispute is one of New Mexico's favorite arguments, dating back decades.
Those of us in the north understand the root of farolito, farol, means lantern. The candle in the bag is a little lantern, while the luminaria, or light, refers to the bonfires that warm the chill of night.
For proof, we can find the first reference to such bonfires dating back to the 16th century. Kate Nelson, writing in New Mexico magazine, refers to a December 1590 journal entry by Spanish explorer Gaspar Costaño de Sosa. In it, he mentions the small bonfires lit to guide a scout back to camp — he called them luminarias, "thereby casting the first stone in what’s now a 426-year-old, northern-versus-southern New Mexico debate over the little paper bags that light up our holiday nights."
These lights, whatever the name, symbolically light the way to the birth of the Christ child. They brighten the bleak night and warm our bodies and our souls.
Light in the winter is the promise that the bleakness will not last, and better days are ahead. Light brings hope, whether we celebrate by gathering at home with family or joining the community to walk along Canyon Road — or both! It is the dead of winter, yes, but the flicker of the flame at night promises brightness ahead.