In every faith tradition, in the dark of night, humanity seeks light.

And on Christmas Eve in New Mexico, light will abound as believers wait for the birth of a baby.

Here in Santa Fe, our traditional source of light on Christmas Eve comes by way of tiny candles flickering inside simple paper bags, our farolitos, or little lanterns. There is something profound that such simple tools — sand, candles, bags — create light that pierces darkness and in doing so, produces warmth and serenity where none would otherwise exist.

