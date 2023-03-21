The inability of the city of Santa Fe to turn in mandated state audits on time has likely become a financial liability. It’s no wonder, as the audits for fiscal year 2021 and fiscal year 2022 are months overdue. Here’s what could be at stake:
Currently, Santa Fe has an “AA” bond rating from S&P Global Ratings, but the agency has assigned Santa Fe a “CreditWatch Negative” status, signaling a possible credit downgrade. State Auditor Joseph Maestas believes other credit agencies, such as Fitch Group and Moody’s Investor Services, could follow suit.
It matters because credit ratings determine terms the city receives when borrowing money — an “AA” rating is the coveted second-highest ranking and means the city receives lower interest rates when borrowing money necessary to pay for fixing roads, repairing bridges or otherwise investing in capital projects.
To prevent a downgrade, the credit agency wants audited financial statements from fiscal year 2021 by mid-April, a deadline the city is unlikely to meet.
That’s because in a best-case scenario, the city had promised to submit audits for 2021 and 2022 — both are late — by June 30, the end of fiscal year 2023. The audit for 2022 should have been submitted in December; for 2021, in December of that year.
Completing audits on time has been a recurring problem in Mayor Alan Webber’s administration. It’s ironic, considering the mayor ran for his first term in 2018 on a platform of fixing the many issues in the city’s financial accounting identified in the McHard Report — a forensic accounting study commissioned by then-Mayor Javier Gonzales. Many of the items identified as problematic have been resolved, but a new obstacle — an inability to complete financial audits — emerged in their place.
City leaders have offered a number of excuses: Turnover in the financial department, the crush of dispersing extra millions during the coronavirus pandemic, troubles moving from one financial system to another and assorted other reasons.
With each passing day, and each missed deadline, the excuses ring more hollow. And the audits remain outstanding.
City Finance Director Emily Oster — charged with fixing a problem she did not create — is talking to officials from the credit ratings agency to attempt to keep the city’s credit rating intact.
The city’s fig leaf in all of this is that Santa Fe is not alone in this predicament; it is one of a number of cities nationally facing a downgrade. At the state level, Santa Fe is one of five municipalities on the at-risk list for late reports. That makes the situation no less acceptable. Also being affected are the city’s capital outlay dollars from the Legislature; millions are being held back while Santa Fe takes care of its fiscal problems.
Maestas — a former Santa Fe city councilor and candidate for mayor — has said the city has about $10 million in capital outlay funding currently being withheld because of the late audit reports and another $13 million from this year’s legislative session that could be held back.
Bottom line: The failure to complete audits has real-world consequences. Maestas has taken his concerns to Santa Fe’s legislative delegation, delivering a packet of information last week, and is making sure city councilors are receiving updates from his office. As with his predecessor, Brian Colón, there’s little doubt the state Auditor’s Office will be vocal on the matter.
Maestas will meet this week with the secretary of the state Department of Finance and Administration to discuss Santa Fe’s dilemma. Currently, the city is submitting quarterly reports on its progress in completing the audits. But according to statute, once the auditor reports the late audit to the DFA secretary, the city will need to submit monthly reports.
Such a step would improve transparency and show whether Santa Fe finally can follow state law. That’s not too much to ask. Or is it?