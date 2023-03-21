The inability of the city of Santa Fe to turn in mandated state audits on time has likely become a financial liability. It’s no wonder, as the audits for fiscal year 2021 and fiscal year 2022 are months overdue. Here’s what could be at stake:

Currently, Santa Fe has an “AA” bond rating from S&P Global Ratings, but the agency has assigned Santa Fe a “CreditWatch Negative” status, signaling a possible credit downgrade. State Auditor Joseph Maestas believes other credit agencies, such as Fitch Group and Moody’s Investor Services, could follow suit.

It matters because credit ratings determine terms the city receives when borrowing money — an “AA” rating is the coveted second-highest ranking and means the city receives lower interest rates when borrowing money necessary to pay for fixing roads, repairing bridges or otherwise investing in capital projects.