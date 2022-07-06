Increasing pay, boosting benefits and providing other perks can make attracting workers easier. Yet too many bosses neglect one of the most effective recruitment tools of all — one with the advantage of not costing a cent.
Listen. Then make changes.
Take a recent policy adjustment at the Santa Fe Police Department. Since April, police Chief Paul Joye has allowed uniformed officers to choose to wear a beard if that’s their preference.
It’s a test, and it has gone so well Joye’s initial temporary order was extended at the end of June. Officers must keep facial hair professionally groomed, with beard growth limited to a quarter-inch. Anecdotally, the department is embracing the change, with officers estimating two-thirds of cops are electing to grow facial hair.
It’s no wonder the yes-to-beards policy is popular. The change came because Joye — then the department’s interim chief — asked officers for ideas to improve the workplace. Several officers approached him to see whether he would allow facial hair. After talking to his deputy chiefs and checking to see what other departments do, he approved the 90-day trial run.
Around the country, departments are loosening antiquated grooming policies.
In St. Paul, Minn., the chief allowed facial hair as a way of recruiting younger officers. Back in 2020, the rank-and-file officers asked for the change. At the time, then-Chief Todd Axtell wrote in an internal memo: “I believe it is important to listen to our workforce, change with the times and allow our officers’ personal style to shine through whenever possible. After all, we are all unique human beings, just like the people we serve.”
That’s been the thinking at many departments across the country, reversing a trend of requiring clean-shaven cops for the past 100-plus years. Such disparate departments as Lubbock, Texas; Dallas; Los Angeles and others allow beards.
Some departments let officers grow beards during No-Shave November, which encourages individuals to donated money they would spend on shaving supplies to charity. That worked so well for one Louisiana sheriff’s department, it’s now No Shave Forever, with officers who want to keep a beard donating $20 to charity each month.
Officers who have embraced the new policy told The New Mexican’s Robert Nott they believe their beards make them more approachable — displaying a more “human side,” one officer said.
The bottom line? Beards are good for morale, don’t cost a cent and can keep top-notch officers happy. Other New Mexico departments — the state police and the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office come to mind — should consider allowing greater choices in types of facial hair.
This policy change hurts no one and just might make an officer happier. Considering how tough the job is, officers deserve the boost.
This is a policy win, demonstrating once again that listening is one of the best recruitment and retention tools around.