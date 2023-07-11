For parents who want to give their babies the best possible start in life, a recent book offers advice that runs counter to a tendency of some in the United States to seek English language-only in all areas of society.
Instead of English-only, author Viorica Marian paints a compelling case for bilingual or multilingual parents to raise children who speak more than one language. Her book, The Power of Language, was published in April 2023 by Pelican Books.
Language, in addition to being a way to communicate, improves the wiring of the brain. In New Mexico, where Indigenous languages and heritage Spanish are beloved, the scientific evidence in this book should entice parents to introduce their children to other languages. For parents who speak, say, Spanish or Tewa as well as English, the legacy of language can begin at home. Many families raise bilingual children by one parent speaking English and the other speaking the second language.
According to Marian, knowing multiple languages can enrich the lives of individuals and society. Bilingual individuals can multitask, even as young children, because their brains can hone in on what matters. Later in life, the benefits continue. Research shows the symptoms of dementia, whether Alzheimer’s or another form, occur five years later on average as compared to their monolingual peers with similar changes in brain anatomy.
Yet in the United States, too often the presence of other languages has been derided. Immigrants are encouraged to assimilate quickly — by the third generation, the ability to speak a second language is gone, with grandchildren unable to understand their grandparents. Some lawmakers have sought to pass laws enshrining English as the “official” language of the United States, as though knowing more than one language diminishes individuals.
While it is essential for people to navigate in English, the ability to speak a second or third language should be encouraged. If parents don’t speak a second language at home, more language classes should be offered at school. It would be worthwhile if language instruction could begin early and continue throughout all 13 years of public education.
With modern language applications on computers or smartphones, children could learn at their own pace, less for grades and more for comprehension. In Santa Fe, students who primarily speak Spanish or another language could tutor their English-speaking peers. Such cross-cultural encounters often encourage friendships and better understanding at school.
As students age, language instruction could become more formal and academic in nature, with a goal at high school graduation of students receiving a certificate of bilingualism-biliteracy on their diploma.
The majority of the world’s population speaks more than one language, Marian writes. In the United States, some 78% of the population speaks only English at home, according to U.S. census numbers. Yet individuals who speak more than one language are highly sought after on the job market. Spanish, yes, but also Mandarin, Japanese, German, French or other languages that show speakers who are willing to challenge themselves.
For moms and dads who already know languages other than English, Marian’s book reveals the benefits of multilingualism should start in the home as early as possible. Babies will benefit as they grow, and so will our communities and country.
For the rest of us, the unfortunates who know only English, perhaps the time has come to expand our horizons. Our brains will thank us. So will our society.