For parents who want to give their babies the best possible start in life, a recent book offers advice that runs counter to a tendency of some in the United States to seek English language-only in all areas of society.

Instead of English-only, author Viorica Marian paints a compelling case for bilingual or multilingual parents to raise children who speak more than one language. Her book, The Power of Language, was published in April 2023 by Pelican Books.

Language, in addition to being a way to communicate, improves the wiring of the brain. In New Mexico, where Indigenous languages and heritage Spanish are beloved, the scientific evidence in this book should entice parents to introduce their children to other languages. For parents who speak, say, Spanish or Tewa as well as English, the legacy of language can begin at home. Many families raise bilingual children by one parent speaking English and the other speaking the second language.

