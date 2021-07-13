Not everyone who worked outside the home before the pandemic is back on the job.
The shortage of workers is obvious as restaurants cut back hours, businesses close an extra day and employers increase wages to attract help. The labor market is unsettled.
Everyone has a reason for the worker shortage. Government unemployment benefits are too generous and lazy people would rather stay home. The pandemic has caused people to reassess their lives; they want a slower pace and a job that values their worth.
Then, there’s this concrete reason given by local business owner Fred Cisneros in a New Mexican story about the new workplace. He employs five moms with children 3 and younger.
“As day cares closed, that really complicated things for mothers,” Cisneros said.
He’s right on the money. Until day care opens — or in-person school is up and running for all children — the labor market will continue to be upended as parents try to balance jobs and kids. That’s just reality.
However, a move by the state promises to offer working parents the kind of stability and support many have dreamed of for years. Child care, even for affluent families, costs as much as some college tuition. State subsidies are available for parents who don’t make high wages, but not all day-care centers take them. For working parents, paying the sitter or the care center is a never-ending worry.
Not anymore. New Mexico plans to use $320 million from the American Rescue Plan to expand eligibility for child care assistance, as well as change how it reimburses preschool and day care providers.
For at least the next two years, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham believes, the state will have universal free and reduced-cost child care for almost all families. That will mean parents can work without worry about what to do with the kids. What’s more, such a benefit will help families rebound from the reduced wages or lost jobs of the pandemic months. Our workers will be back on the job and have more money to spend, boosting the state economy as a result.
Under the new guidelines, families earning up to 350 percent of the federal poverty level — for a family of four, that’s some $93,000 a year — will be able to receive child care assistance.
What is temporary could become permanent, the governor believes. That would happen if voters approve a constitutional amendment on the ballot in 2022 to increase withdrawals from the $22 billion Land Grant Permanent Fund for early childhood and K-12 education, with the bulk of the withdrawals going to expand universal pre-K.
New Mexico also will be the first state in the nation to pay child care providers more fairly. Instead of using a market-based reimbursement, payments to providers will be based on the cost of care.
Dr. Elizabeth Groginsky, Cabinet secretary for the Early Childhood Education and Care Department, helped pioneer the new reimbursement model while in Washington, D.C., before she came to New Mexico to launch the new agency.
She called the new rates “transformational,” saying “they’re going to make a significant difference in how our early childhood professionals and providers can operate, can build on their infrastructure and expand access.”
And expanding access is how New Mexico creates opportunities for children and their parents. With greater learning happening before traditional kindergarten, children will start classes more prepared and ready. They won’t have to play catch up. And their parents will be able to work without worrying whether their children are safe.
Universal, dependable child care is how New Mexico will get the economy moving and thriving, both now and in the decades to come.
