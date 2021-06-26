The United States — rightly proud of its founding principle that all are entitled to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” — long has avoided facing another, darker reality.
A country that built its reputation as a beacon of freedom to the world also has a troubling history of genocide of Indigenous peoples and the enslavement of individuals taken against their will from Africa.
For the U.S. to live up to the best of its founding principles — that all are created equal — it must come to grips with the past.
That’s why we welcome Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland’s announcement last week that the United States will investigate federal Indian boarding schools. They are vestiges of an ugly chapter in history; the absurd notion that the best way to help Native people was to eliminate their culture, language and heritage.
Boarding schools were the method to “kill the Indian, save the man” — an infamous quote referring to the mission of the Carlisle Indian Industrial School.
Haaland’s announcement came on the heels of recent horrifying discoveries in Canada. The remains of hundreds of children have been discovered, most recently 751 graves at a former residential school in Saskatchewan. The graves have no markings and, in many cases, families never learned what happened to their children.
In the United States, the tearing of children away from their families had its roots in the Indian Civilization Act of 1819 and continued for more than 150 years. The act encouraged “benevolent” societies to run schools for the purpose of civilizing Native children. Civilization, at that time and for decades after, was described as losing Native languages, clothing and customs.
Haaland, a member of Laguna Pueblo, wrote in the Washington Post what it was like for her own family to process the legacy of forced boarding schools.
“I am a product of these horrific assimilation policies,” she wrote. “My maternal grandparents were stolen from their families when they were only 8 years old and were forced to live away from their parents, culture and communities until they were 13. Many children like them never made it back home.”
She announced the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative during a speech to the National Congress of American Indians. “For more than a century, the Interior Department was responsible for operating the Indian boarding schools across the United States and its territories,” Haaland said in her remarks. “We are therefore uniquely positioned to assist in the effort to recover the dark history of these institutions that have haunted our families for too long.”
Work will include reviewing records to identify past boarding schools, locate known and possible burial sites at or near the schools and uncover the names and tribal affiliations of students. Tribes will be consulted as the investigation continues, especially in relation to possible burial sites. A final report is due from agency staff by April 1, 2022.
Examining the past will not reduce the pain caused by a policy that focused on forced assimilation.
But as Haaland wrote: “Many Americans may be alarmed to learn that the United States also has a history of taking Native children from their families in an effort to eradicate our culture and erase us as a people. It is a history that we must learn from if our country is to heal from this tragic era.”
This examination likely will be painful, but it is overdue and necessary. For too long, the United States has brushed the sins of the past under the rug. Only by viewing them in the light of day and sharing knowledge with the people affected can the United States reach its potential.
Finally, the U.S. can be Ronald Reagan’s “shining city on a hill” in truth as well as speech.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.