Too much debate has focused on whether individuals should wear face masks to stop the spread of COVID-19 — and not enough on what types of masks work best.
Yes, New Mexicans should continue wearing masks considering the surge in virus cases and colder temperatures that send people indoors. Duh. Mask wearing is required as part of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's public health order on the pandemic, but at this point, that order is almost beside the point. Wear masks because science is showing they work.
But there can be more to masks than what meets the eye.
Just this week, the first-of-its-kind global study published in the British Medical Journal concluded mask-wearing is the single most effective public health measure at tackling COVID-19, reducing incidence by 53 percent. The study should settle the debate, although given the toxic nature of the mask debate, it likely won't ever end.
Recent research is helping individuals and public health officials learn not just that masks work, but which masks work best.
Researchers in Bangladesh studied mask-wearing under various conditions in different villages to assess the impact of community-mask wearing, concluding: “There is clear evidence that community mask-wearing can reduce COVID-19.”
The study also made this observation: “The effects were substantially larger in communities where surgical masks were distributed.”
Even better, the study found the right interventions can increase mask-wearing. Those include distributing masks at no cost, offering information about the benefits of masks, reinforcing the need for masks and having respected community leaders model the practice.
It seems clear that in New Mexico and the country, leaders should do more to get the right masks to people.
For the best protection — necessary with more contagious variants — people should wear at minimum, surgical masks, and N95 masks with a tight seal when possible.
And here’s where governments, state, federal and local, can do more than issue mandates.
Buy masks and make them widely available, especially for people who don’t have extra cash. The N95s are fairly inexpensive now — $1 or so a mask — but for people with large families or who have to change masks frequently, those dollars can add up.
Getting the best masks in the hands of more people changes the equation. That, along with continued vaccinations, can reduce the spread of COVID-19 this winter. As a plus, we’ll see fewer cases of flu and pneumonia, relieving an overburdened health system.
It's easy, perhaps too easy, to call for people to simply wear a mask. Research shows government and health officials need to redouble their own efforts. Wearing a mask is good, but they need to use the bully pulpit and move their own bureaucracies to get the best kind of preventive medicine into people's hands — or in this case, over their faces.
Public health interventions can protect the community while more individuals get vaccinated or receive booster shots. The research is clear. Masks work, but some masks work better than others. By obtaining, distributing and using the best equipment available, we can put the pandemic behind us.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.