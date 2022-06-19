Rain has come to Santa Fe, at least enough to prompt the city of Santa Fe to reopen urban trails to hikers, bikers and others who want to get into nature.
Now, trail regulars can return to climb Sun Mountain after work or get up early for a jaunt along the Atalaya Trail. Getting outdoors is one of Santa Fe’s top attractions, especially because so many trails are but a few minutes away from the city. The Dale Ball Trails and La Tierra Trails are ready to be enjoyed again.
However, just because people can get back on the trails doesn’t mean they must not take great care.
Fire danger remains high — just witness the expansion of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire in recent days — and no one wants to be responsible for starting a fire.
Previous city fire restrictions remain in place, even though trails are reopened. Santa Fe County has restrictions in place, too, and nearby national forests remain closed. The Bureau of Land Management has forbidden recreational shooting; that means no target practice in the Caja del Rio.
Restrictions mean the sale or use of certain fireworks are forbidden. There also is no smoking in public parks and recreation areas or on any public trail. Other restrictions, including open burning, campfires and bonfires, remain in place.
Though rain has started falling and rain is forecast again this week, the city will continue to monitor the actual rate of precipitation. We’ve all been disappointed before when ominous clouds dissipate without so much as a drop of rain.
Just the presence of clouds that bring down the temperatures is a relief. Highs are predicted to hover around 80 degrees over the next few days, with 64 degrees predicted as the high temperature Tuesday. That’s quite a break from recent temperatures in the 90s and hours of sunshine with nary a cloud in sight — unless it was a plume of smoke.
With monsoons starting on time — June 15 is the traditional beginning of the rainy season — the moisture is especially appreciated in this dry, hot summer. There is hope rains will help quench fires, although precipitation raises the possibility of devastating floods now that so much ground cover is burned. It seems no weather in New Mexico is ever without a downside.
In towns that aren’t burning — and Santa Fe is blessed to be one — the rains are the answer to heartfelt prayers. Fledgling gardens will drink up the moisture. Rain barrels will be filled. But for newcomers and visitors to New Mexico, remember: The rains carry their own dangers.
Watch out for lightning, and get inside if the sky begins to light up; if that’s not possible, at least don’t stand under a tree and don’t remain in the swimming pool. If you’re hiking late afternoon or evening, be sure to carry a rain slicker; getting soaked on the mountainside is no fun and potentially dangerous.
Dry arroyos — which people hike or play in — turn dangerous when it rains. Floods can sweep people away in an instant. Get out of ditches not just when it rains but at the first sight of clouds. The refrain every New Mexico child learns is one to remember: “Ditches are deadly.”
But the rains that make those ditches dangerous are so welcome. So needed. Moisture decreases fire danger and restores our dry land. The monsoons have arrived. What a blessing.