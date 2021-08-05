The sudden rains of New Mexico’s monsoons can be unsettling, even for longtime residents.
One minute, skies are clear and the ground is dry. The next, a torrent of rain pours down, dirt becomes mud, and the many ditches in town and country run hard with torrents of water pushing ever forward.
Woe to the person who stands before that wall of water.
In one recent week in Albuquerque, four people were swept to their deaths, caught in concrete arroyos as rains pounded the city. City officials there are looking to study ways to improve safety in the city’s many diversion channels, understanding one big problem is that people without homes are living in them. The danger is real and increasing.
Yet it’s something every child is taught growing up in New Mexico: Ditches are deadly. But when skies are sunny, both children and adults forget the slogan and the reality of drowning.
Santa Fe is no less susceptible to the dangers of flash foods. Especially tricky are those days when the skies over town appear clear but rain is drenching the mountains.
When the mountains are soaked, the rain still gathers and flows downward. And arroyos in town do what they are designed to do — carry excess water, in this case down from the mountains toward the Santa Fe River.
A person midtown might feel safe walking in the arroyo. But that’s an illusion. Flash floods can be instantaneous. By the time a person looks up, it can be too late to escape.
People driving — even in heavy trucks or SUVs — should watch for water that flows into the streets after particularly heavy rains. The water can sweep a vehicle away, even if it looks shallow. Stay out of moving streams of water.
Santa Fe also has to worry about people who live or sleep in arroyos. Anyone walking along one of the many arroyo trails has seen people sleeping or, in some cases, groups living in camps. Folks who are asleep don’t even have a slim chance to scramble to safety.
Ditches have other dangers: They are full of debris and trash. Even frequent floods haven’t cleaned them out in recent weeks. As the Santa Fe Watershed Association writes on its Adopt-an-Arroyo webpage, the city’s arroyos need rescuing. That work is ongoing.
Over the past decade or so, the city and county have worked on planting trees and restoring habitat by the river — installing erosion controls, stabilizing soils and otherwise improving the watershed. They hope to eventually keep the river healthy. It’s nature’s way.
But nature can be dangerous, too, and that’s why the dry ditches we see all over Santa Fe must be respected. The weather changes in a heartbeat. When water is rolling down at 20, 30 or 40 mph, getting out from under is impossible.
Ditches are deadly. Stay out of them.
