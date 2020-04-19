Amid a modern pandemic, life goes on, including great triumphs for individuals that, sadly, almost go unnoticed as the nation copes with the upheaval of shuttered lives and the tragedy of unnecessary deaths.
But marking triumphs can help bring a smile to those of us stuck at home or out working in public in essential jobs. And a few smiles, a little good news, will make everyone feel better as we continue to bide our time in this push to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Here are two women making waves.
Española native Stephanie Kuzmack, a sociology major at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, has made Northern New Mexico proud. The Los Alamos High School graduate last week found out she had been named a 2020 Truman Scholar. That’s the premier graduate fellowship in the United States for students who want to pursue careers in public service.
Out of 773 applicants, Kuzmack is one of only 62 students selected and is only the second student ever to win from Texas Tech. She graduates in May — one of the thousands of 2020 seniors who will miss the traditional cap and gown ceremony and other celebrations of senior year — and plans to begin a graduate degree in sociology before attending law school.
Her plan is to become a prosecutor, a progressive one focusing on rehabilitation over punishment. We hope she comes home at some point, sharing her education and experience. Rehabilitation rather than punishment certainly is a policy that people in Northern New Mexico support. We know it works.
Another woman making news is Santa Fe native Kim Peone, the first Native woman to serve as executive director of the Southwestern Association of Indian Arts.
She comes aboard at a critical time, immediately after the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts decided to cancel Santa Fe Indian Market because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Peone will be charged with guiding the nonprofit that sponsors Indian Market through exceedingly rough waters, with the expectation of returning in 2021 with a spectacular show.
Between then and now, she will have the responsibility of keeping the organization solvent, helping artists find other ways to market their creations and continuing to make the world aware of the importance of Native arts and culture.
An enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation and an Eastern Band Cherokee descendant, Peone is the daughter of parents who met while attending the Institute of American Indian Arts. She’s spent her career after graduating from Eastern Washington University using her talents in marketing, finance and administration for various tribes or tribal organizations across the country. Her financial expertise and ability to expand opportunity will be essential in guiding SWAIA over the next year.
She’s an exciting choice for SWAIA, considering her familiarity with the place, the artists and the importance of Indian Market as an economic engine for individuals and families, not to mention the city of Santa Fe and the state of New Mexico.
It’s easy to forget, in the midst of crisis, that good remains in the world. These two accomplished women remind us that even in dark times, much is possible. The future is bright.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.