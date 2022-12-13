Good for state Rep. Daymon Ely. The Democrat from Corrales managed to improve how the Legislature handles ethics cases in his last days as a representative. He did not seek reelection and is leaving the Legislature.

But before he says goodbye, Ely was successful in persuading the Legislative Council to add a tie-breaking vote to interim ethics committees that handle harassment charges against legislators.

This fifth member, importantly, does not come from the inside. The appointment will go to an outside attorney with a background in harassment issues. That brings expertise and objectivity to the process.

Popular in the Community