A lack of oversight has left dozens of residents of low-income housing complexes in Española either on the streets or worried about losing their homes.

First, the Santa Clara Apartments were shut down in November of 2022 after the city of Española condemned the building. Now, La Vista Del Rio Apartments tenants are being threatened with eviction.

In both cases, years of neglect have led to housing that is substandard yet desperately needed. If La Vista Del Rio closes along with Santa Clara, Española would have 96 fewer low-income housing units available.