A lack of oversight has left dozens of residents of low-income housing complexes in Española either on the streets or worried about losing their homes.
First, the Santa Clara Apartments were shut down in November of 2022 after the city of Española condemned the building. Now, La Vista Del Rio Apartments tenants are being threatened with eviction.
In both cases, years of neglect have led to housing that is substandard yet desperately needed. If La Vista Del Rio closes along with Santa Clara, Española would have 96 fewer low-income housing units available.
The two complexes were built in the mid-1980s and are owned by Bosley Management of Sheridan, Wyo. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development program funded construction of the apartments.
That agency has been lax in its oversight of how federal dollars were spent. Building housing for people in need is essential, but so is ensuring predatory landlords aren’t taking advantage of tenants with few resources. That includes frequent inspections to ensure buildings are safe and tenants protected.
In the case of the Santa Clara, conditions were so miserable the city of Española condemned the building. While that protects tenants from living in unsafe conditions, those who lost their apartments often lack other alternatives.
Inspections, done in a timely fashion over the decades, could have caught the problems that led to the Santa Clara’s condemnation. The landlord should have been forced to fix problems, with the USDA — had it been watching — able to penalize the owners of the complex.
All parties failed.
Now, La Vista Del Rio is under scrutiny.
In March, Bosley Management sent a letter to tenants telling them ongoing illegal activities left owners with “no other choice” but to close the complex. The tenants were given two weeks to vacate, and haven't been kicked out because that notice is inadequate by law.
The eviction is off the table for now, but owners have told residents they are staying in place at "their own risk." Even so, some residents are staying. As one resident said, “We are here because we have no other option.”
If tenants have no options, the federal government, the state, Santa Fe and Rio Arriba counties and the city of Española do. They can use infrastructure or other dollars to buy and run low-income housing, or bring resources to help private owners operate apartments. What can't happen is losing that many units.
La Vista Del Rio needs a new owner able to fix the problems and keep apartments available for low-income tenants.
Obvious potential owners include the city of Española or Santa Fe County, where the complex is located. Subsidized housing makes more sense than a private investor whose profit motive could lead to similar issues of neglect going forward. Worse, the wrong owner could take the complex out of its affordable housing niche and rent the units at market rate.
Though oversight has been lax, housing activists in Española are working to ensure more people don't end up on the streets. There's already a rural housing task force in place, operating through a grant from the U.S. Health and Human Services and created by Rio Arriba County. The focus is addressing a crisis of housing and substance use disorder and the group had met only a couple of times before finding out about the eviction letter sent to La Vista Del Rio tenants on March 15.
Task force members want to keep La Vista Del Rio open as low-income housing — without the complex, there would be no USDA-subsidized housing facilities left in either Santa Fe or Rio Arriba counties.
As that work occurs, public officials — including members of New Mexico's congressional delegation — must ask hard questions about how these two apartment complexes were allowed to deteriorate. If these out-of-state, private property owners run other low-income apartments, their status should be checked. That's true whether the apartments are in New Mexico or elsewhere.
Federal subsidies for low-income housing can't be a blank check for an absent landlord to pocket rent payments and ignore the responsibilities of maintaining the property. Tenants also must treat their homes with greater respect — continued drug dealing, violence and other crime results in more people losing their homes.
Already, the Santa Clara is gone. La Vista del Rio must be saved.