One of the best qualities of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is this: She doesn’t mince words.
For a politician, she is uncommonly straightforward, which occasionally, can land her in hot water.
Last week, she upset folks in the Española Valley by calling them out for not wearing enough masks, a determination she made when driving through town, hardly a basis for the most informed decision. Earlier in the summer, she showed a photograph of a family eating in a Hobbs restaurant, unmasked and at a time when indoor dining was forbidden by a public health order.
To some — including her foes in the Republican Party — the governor has become a public scold.
Never one to let an opportunity slip by, the GOP already has a news release out asking the governor to apologize for “shaming” Española. Mayor Javier Sánchez, also a Republican, has written an impassioned piece defending his town.
We won’t join the fray except to say this: Be cautious with criticism and go overboard on the praise. The governor already figured that out, as she sent an apology to Española, to be published in the Rio Grande Sun. Good for her. If you're blunt, occasionally you'll need to apologize.
As the governor herself said in the days before she — rightly — instituted a statewide mask mandate, she generally preferred persuasion instead of force to get people to do the right thing. Persuasion did not work, as we recall, thus the mandate. A mandate is a reasonable and science-based public health tool to stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep all New Mexicans safe.
As for calling out one particular location, based on driving through town on the way to another destination, that is hardly the best strategy, especially considering how proud Española is. The governor knows that now.
As Sánchez said in an online column published in a variety of outlets, “are we truly to believe that the governor slowed down enough to see into our dark tinted windows to find no masks hanging from rear view mirrors? At this rate of condescension I would be very surprised if the governor’s vehicle even slowed down to a rolling stop at the red lights.”
If science is to be the basis of decision, the mayor continued, how about this fact: “Cherry picking anecdotal evidence to draw generalized conclusions makes a mockery of our beautiful city. We deserve better.”
In a world not shut by pandemic, the governor would make a visit to Española and meet people, shop in the stores and see people going about business wearing masks. In lieu of pressing the flesh in person, we're glad she apologized.
Friends who live there believe they are doing a good job, and they report tales of mask-wearing shoppers and cashiers in stores. The governor likely would take home such an impression should she stop the car, get out and spend time.
But faux outrage over her misstep on Española is wearing thin. As the GOP itself says in its press release demanding an apology, it’s about politics. To some degree, that includes the mayor’s pointed response.
Party leaders charge the governor with acting like a ruler with “complete power.” Yet, as they should know, considering their many unsuccessful lawsuits to date, the governor is using statute to issue perfectly legal public health orders — including the mandate to wear a mask — as allowed by law. They treat COVID-19 as a political debate, not a public health crisis we must work together to solve.
And here’s the latest wacky conspiracy theory: Lujan Grisham is singling out Española because it’s the headquarters for a Trump Hispanic outreach office. Sorry, if the governor wanted to shame folks on the basis of politics, she would post photos of GOP leaders and candidates going without masks and meeting large groups as if we weren’t in the midst of a pandemic.
From watch parties to meet and greets, the GOP, including in New Mexico, is pretending that COVID-19 isn’t happening. That’s an inexcusable abdication of leadership. As for the governor, she wants New Mexicans to wear their masks. Scolding may the wrong method, but the message is absolutely correct.
