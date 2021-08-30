Federal and private programs that help American children and adults from going hungry have been altered during the pandemic — and unlike most things that are different because of COVID-19, these changes are for the better.
First, to help the most vulnerable — children — school lunches and breakfasts across the country, including in Santa Fe Public Schools, are being offered free of charge to all students. The U.S. Department of Agriculture extended a federal waiver for the free National School Lunch Seamless Summer Option through June 30, 2022.
All children, whatever their family income, can receive one breakfast, one lunch and a snack during after-school programming for grades K-12.
In addition to making sure children aren’t hungry — making teaching and learning more effective — the waiver decision has other benefits.
No long forms or proof of income for parents to fill out. No shaming students who eat free or reduced lunch. No red tape to keep track of for school officials. No worrying about parents who speak a language other than English falling through the cracks. This is a change that should be made permanent.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration has increased the not-generous benefits of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which will award families receiving food stamps the largest single increase in benefits to date.
Given the continuing pandemic and job uncertainty, this is welcome news.
The new benefits go into effect Oct. 1, and in New Mexico, participating households could receive $250 more a month in food benefits, or $36 a person. That will make a large impact, considering the Department of Agriculture estimates the program feeds more than 42 million Americans each month. The only good news that might match an increase in benefits would be an announcement that the federal government has made qualifying for food benefits easier.
When people are hungry or dealing with a crisis, having to fill out numerous forms, find a computer and gather tax documents can seem impossible. Requiring people in need to figure various deductions, cope with arbitrary eligibility time limits and otherwise maneuver a system designed to discourage applicants is unwieldy and perhaps unnecessary.
As we saw during the early day of the pandemic, people need food. Food pantries were inundated with requests for assistance, and lines at giveaways were long.
Northern New Mexico’s food bank, The Food Depot, started handing out bags of groceries directly to people in need, a service that continues today. Thankfully, demand is down as people scramble back to their feet.
But as Deputy Director Jill Dixon pointed out recently in The New Mexican, even without the pandemic, hunger in New Mexico already was at unacceptable levels. Her organization estimates 1 in 6 New Mexicans is dealing with food insecurity. Too many of our neighbors don’t know where their next meal is coming from.
The work continues, and donations always are needed. The organization’s Neighbor to Neighbor fundraiser, in its 10th year, is happening now through Sept. 18. Organizer Linda Flatt wants to raise $185,000, a hefty and necessary increase from the $170,000 in 2020. Donations are being accepted at thefooddepot.org/n2n.
With public and private efforts, we can make sure no one is hungry. President Franklin D. Roosevelt mentioned four freedoms in a famous speech on Jan. 6, 1941. We hear about “freedoms” a lot in these trying times — the freedom of speech and expression, the freedom to worship and the freedom from fear. Less discussed but no less important is the freedom from want.
Whoa, whoa, whoa. Is this another White House press release?
Bogus. The owner's corrupted political-party is showing. Again.
Noted. Duly, noted.
Whoa, whoa, whoa. Is this another White House press release?
Whew. The owner's corrupted political-party is showing. Again.
Noted. Duly, noted.
