The New Mexican is endorsing in contested races in this November's midterm election. The newspaper did this after conducting interviews with many candidates, researching their backgrounds and attending candidates' forums.
Wednesday: Constitutional amendments
Thursday: State and county bonds
Friday: Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, legislative seats
New Mexico’s system of judicial selection combines appointments, partisan elections and, finally, retention votes. This November, voters will be selecting two justices for the state Supreme Court, two Appeals Court judges and choosing whether to retain two judges on the court of appeals. To vote on judicial races, remember to flip the ballot — that’s where voters will find those races, as well as the proposed constitutional amendments and bond questions.
In the judicial races, we are endorsing the incumbents — all have been vetted by judicial nominating committees for qualifications, experience and temperament before being appointed. That matters, considering the importance of courts in society. At the same time, we agree with their opponents that New Mexico courts needs additional balance on the bench, both political and otherwise. That should be a consideration in future appointments after candidates are vetted by the nominating committee. For this election, here are The New Mexican's endorsements for the judiciary.
Supreme Court, Position One: Current Supreme Court Justice Julie Vargas was appointed to the court in December 2020 and is now standing for election as required by law. As a lawyer with 23 years in private practice, focusing on real estate and business, she then was elected in 2016 to a seat on the Court of Appeals, where she served four years. Vargas knows the job of a justice and was instrumental in helping the courts function despite the pandemic. She has a strong record of commitment to the ethical practice of law, serving as co-chairwoman of the Advisory Committee for the Code of Judicial Conduct while on the Court of Appeals. For Position One, The New Mexican endorses Julie Vargas.
Supreme Court, Position Two: Briana Zamora has 13 years of experience as a judge — serving at every level of New Mexico court systems from Metro Court, District Court, the Court of Appeals and now as a Supreme Court justice, appointed in 2021. This is important since the Supreme Court has authority over all courts in the state, giving the justice insight into what the courts need to function. She also worked in private practice as an assistant attorney general and was a member of the tribal-state judicial consortium for five years. With experience presiding over 20,000 cases and nearly 150 jury trials, she also has supervised specialty courts — the Homeless Court and Native American Healing and the Wellness drug courts, demonstrating a commitment to justice for all members of society. For Position Two, The New Mexican endorses Briana Zamora.
Court of Appeals
Court of Appeals, Position One: Gerald Baca, a former district court judge from Las Vegas, N.M., has been appointed as a judge by governors of different political parties. Selected to the Court of Appeals in April 2021 by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, he now must stand for election. In addition to working as a trial court judge, he has been a prosecutor, criminal defense attorney and an attorney in private practice. With his roots in Northern New Mexico, he has a different perspective than individuals from Santa Fe or Albuquerque, another kind of diversity for the court. For Position One, Gerald Baca.
Appeals Court, Position Two. Katherine Wray, appointed in September 2021, spent much of her career learning the skills needed to be a judge, taking a wide variety of cases as a lawyer and honing writing and critical thinking skills. To the bench, she brings experience clerking both for the Appeals Court and U.S. District Court, as well as service on various rules committees and work teaching legal writing to first-year legal students as a visiting professor. Her ability to cut to the chase when reading briefs and, importantly, when writing opinions are evidence of a concise legal mind. Such knowledge serves the court well. For Position Two, Katherine Wray.
Retention: The New Mexican recommends retention of Supreme Court Justice Michael Vigil and Appeals Court Judge Jane Yohalem.
State Legislature
District 46: Incumbent Rep. Andrea Romero easily handled a primary challenge in June and now faces Republican Jay Groseclose for the right to represent her urban-rural district that straddles northern Santa Fe and Santa Fe County, including four pueblos. Elected in 2018, the 35-year-old sponsored legislation that successfully legalized cannabis in New Mexico. If reelected, her priorities are jobs, preserving rural agricultural traditions, focusing on water needs and continuing to work on expanding renewable energy options. For District 46, The New Mexican endorses Andrea Romero.
District 50: Former state Rep. Joseph Sanchez won the Democratic nomination, unseating the current incumbent. We said last spring that Sanchez — the candidate and man we knew from past elections — was better than some of the campaign advertisements used to promote him. That's still true, and when voters return him the House, we trust Sanchez will return to form. He understands energy as a former utility cooperative CEO and promises to be a voice for rural New Mexicans. For District 50, The New Mexican endorses Joseph Sanchez.