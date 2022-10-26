Three state bond questions are on the ballot — none of which would increase current property taxes because they are replacing expiring or expired general obligation bonds.

  • Bond question 1 calls for the state to issue some $24,470,000 in bonds for construction and improvements at senior citizen facilities around the state, including $2,041,441 for construction of the Santa Cruz Senior Center in Santa Fe County and $1.45 million for construction of the Amalia Senior Center in Taos County. Vote yes.
  • Bond question 2 would mean the issuance of $19,266,000 of general obligation bonds for library resources and equipment, including $7 million to the state Cultural Affairs Department for equipment, furniture, fixtures and library resource purchases.

Money also would be spent on information technology and to purchase and install broadband internet at tribal and non-tribal libraries statewide. Allocations of $6 million each to the Higher Education and Public Education departments would be distributed statewide for library resources and acquisitions. Vote yes.

