Three state bond questions are on the ballot — none of which would increase current property taxes because they are replacing expiring or expired general obligation bonds.
Bond question 1 calls for the state to issue some $24,470,000 in bonds for construction and improvements at senior citizen facilities around the state, including $2,041,441 for construction of the Santa Cruz Senior Center in Santa Fe County and $1.45 million for construction of the Amalia Senior Center in Taos County. Vote yes.
Bond question 2 would mean the issuance of $19,266,000 of general obligation bonds for library resources and equipment, including $7 million to the state Cultural Affairs Department for equipment, furniture, fixtures and library resource purchases.
Money also would be spent on information technology and to purchase and install broadband internet at tribal and non-tribal libraries statewide. Allocations of $6 million each to the Higher Education and Public Education departments would be distributed statewide for library resources and acquisitions. Vote yes.
Bond question 3 would allow the state to issue $215,986,000 of general obligation bonds for capital projects at 28 institutions of higher education, tribal schools and special schools. The University of New Mexico, for example, would receive $45 million to build new College of Fine Arts buildings and New Mexico State University, $22.5 million for engineering facilities. In Santa Fe County, the bonds would provide $1.4 million for infrastructure upgrades at the preschool at the New Mexico School for the Deaf and $2.3 million for heating, ventilation and A/C replacements at Santa Fe Community College. In addition to making necessary improvements to campuses, the bond is estimated to create 2,000 jobs. Vote yes.
Santa Fe County also is asking voters to issue general obligation bonds to fund $25 million in infrastructure projects. Approving these bonds will not increase property taxes.
Question 1 is whether to issue $13 million for roads. Among the projects is an important one — a $1.6 million extension of Avenida Del Sur from N.M. 14 to A Van Nu Po at a cost of $5.5 million. The county also is proposing an all-weather crossing on County Road 51 at the Galisteo River, called the Ojo De La Vaca Plan, at a cost of $2 million. On General Goodwin Road, the county will construct roadway and drainage improvements for $2 million. The final road project is more draining and paving, at County Road 78 and Camino Chupadero, at a cost of $3.5 million.
Question 2 would authorize $7 million in bonds to pay for water and wastewater projects. Projects range from redirecting wastewater from Abajo Lift Station to the Santa Fe County Water Reclamation Facility, $1 million; building sewer lines within the historical Agua Fría Village, $1.2 million; improving the water system within the Hyde Park Estates, $1.2 million; and contributing the county portion for upgrades to the Eldorado Area and Water Sanitation District to allow county water to flow to Cañoncito, $500,000. The bonds also include $2 million for infrastructure to deliver Oshara Phase II wastewater to the county reclamation facility and the construction of an aquifer storage and recovery project at a cost of $1.1 million.
Question 3 is for $5 million to pay for open space, trails and parks. The two projects include $1.8 million for building trails, a trailhead and visitor facilities at Thornton Ranch Open Space and $3.2 million for acquiring and building out the Santa Fe River Greenway Trail.
The projects are necessary and well planned, with work in every county commission district. The New Mexican endorses a yes vote on all three county general obligation bonds.