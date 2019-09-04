New Mexico’s system of conducting its Legislature can leave the state lagging when it comes to handling matters of urgency. In odd-number years, 60-day sessions occur, with all issues on the agenda. During even-numbered years — such as the short session approaching in 2020 — only budgetary matters and issues specifically added to the call by the governor can be addressed.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham should consider adding the issue of reducing vaccine exemptions to the 2020 session. If legislation passes, only parents of children with legitimate medical reasons could ask that their children not receive immunizations to protect from disease.
Why can’t this wait? Measles outbreaks in the Pacific Northwest, California and especially New York, have reminded Americans that without vaccinations, vulnerable populations are at risk of serious disease. To protect people with comprised immune systems, such as young babies and others who can’t be vaccinated, everyone else needs to get their shots.
In New Mexico, the state allows parents to seek exemptions for both religious and medical reasons. It’s the religious exemptions that are the problem, with one form of the exemption requiring a religious leader to affirm the exception in writing. Or, parents can just tell the state they object — and that’s a loophole that needs to be closed. Even without a change in the law, state bureaucrats could deny such exemptions in many cases. And they should.
Look at what’s happening. As of 2018, some 4,441 school-age children had immunization exemptions on file with the state Department of Health, up more than 30 percent from 2014. That trend must be stopped. Other states have recognized the need to regain lost ground on vaccinations. New York just became the fifth state to bar all exemptions but those for a medical reason, passing some of the strictest policies designed to ensure children receive life-saving vaccinations.
Even without new laws, the state Department of Health can work on increasing the number of children who are vaccinated. It’s worth investing in greater outreach, whether through newspaper ads, radio or TV commercials, or public information campaigns, to encourage vaccine skeptics to change their minds. Democratic State Rep. Deborah Armstrong also has backed legislation in the past that would narrow the reasons for exemptions. We encourage her to continue pursuing policies to encourage widespread immunization.
With all schools in New Mexico keeping track of who is vaccinated and who isn’t, public health experts can target their messages, depending on the population being addressed. Focus on schools or communities that have less than 95 percent of the population vaccinated; that’s where outbreaks are more likely. Earlier this year, the first case of measles in New Mexico in nearly four years was diagnosed in Sierra County. We don’t want more.
In New York, the new law is intended to pronounce that the days of selective vaccination are finished. That’s the right message.