In this pandemic year of 2020, many people are struggling to pay bills, buy food and otherwise make ends meet. To decrease suffering, we all have to help one another.
That’s the reasoning behind The New Mexican’s annual Empty Stocking Fund. Neighbors help neighbors. In 2020, we have decided to start collecting donations and seeking applications earlier. The need is that great.
Already, through a new program put together by former Gov. Bill Richardson and the newspaper — the Empty Pantry Fund — more than $200,000 has been given out to people to purchase groceries. The goal was $100,000, but a generous community stepped up to more than double that amount, with gift cards going first to people who lost jobs during the pandemic and then to others in need.
With unemployment still high and key industries in Santa Fe hurting — tourism and hospitality among them — we know that many of our neighbors will continue to struggle. That’s why we do the Empty Stocking Fund. You’ll see advertisements in the newspaper and online starting this weekend about ways to help, whether by donating money or helping a neighbor apply for assistance.
The New Mexican is assisted in this endeavor by many community partners. The Santa Fe Community Foundation, Presbyterian Medical Services, Enterprise Bank, the Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity, The Housing Trust, The LifeLink and Esperanza Shelter all will be assisting this year. Two private citizens, who declined to be named, also help out. There’s an ambitious fundraising goal.
We want to raise $275,000, an increase over last year’s $250,000.
We know that people living on unemployment benefits are struggling; the maximum weekly sum is $461, and that doesn’t go very far, even when additional federal dollars are added.
Not all people who lost jobs are eligible for unemployment, either. That can happen because they don’t qualify, whether because they didn’t work at the right sort of job or because they live in the United States without documentation. Those neighbors need assistance, too.
Some people are facing trouble meeting their rent or mortgages. Others will need assistance paying utility bills, fixing a car or truck or paying for medical care.
The Empty Stocking Fund is designed to meet people’s needs.
One hundred percent of donations go directly to those seeking assistance. We will start taking applications Nov. 1.
All applicants are screened, and any donation helps. Subscribers of the newspaper can donate money when paying their subscription bill — there’s a line for that. There also is a donation page at the Santa Fe Community Foundation website. People also can stop by The New Mexican, 202 E. Marcy St., with a check.
Or mail it to the newspaper, attention Susan Cahoon/Empty Stocking Fund, 202 E. Marcy St., Santa Fe, NM 87501.
Times are hard and are likely going to get harder. Let’s help one another in the months ahead. Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico people are incredibly generous. We need that generosity more than ever.
