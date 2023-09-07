It is tempting upon the unveiling of a fancy government initiative to pronounce skepticism, denounce more spending and otherwise let disbelief in the ability of a bureaucracy to succeed color the reaction to whatever is being proposed.
This week, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she wants New Mexico to commit $30 million to building a literacy institute, a huge infusion of cash designed to improve cellar-dwelling literacy scores delivered by public school students in New Mexico. The ambition is grand, the details somewhat skimpy.
But before cynicism takes over, here’s what is positive about this proposal.
Improving educational outcomes for all students is essential for New Mexico’s future. That’s a bipartisan goal, with differing opinions about how to move the needle.
We would disagree with many critics that the failures of student achievement can be attributed solely — or even mostly — to the public school system. Shortfalls in educational achievement are more rooted in communities dealing with poverty, alcohol abuse, drug addiction, food insecurity, broken families and violence.
Those societal issues inevitably bleed into the classroom, with teachers becoming both educational instructor and social worker in increasingly challenging times. Kids who are hungry, abused or otherwise stressed when they come to school each day have a harder time learning. That’s just reality, no matter how loud naysayers cry about “failing local schools.”
Such pronouncements also mask this reality: Children spend two-thirds of each day with their parents or guardians. They spend one-third, if that, in school. A failure to read also has its roots in the state’s homes — New Mexico’s adult literacy rate is only 70%. Is it any wonder our children also struggle?
As Lujan Grisham said in announcing her proposal, the goal is simple: “Every New Mexican can read.”
For that to happen, support both for better instruction in how to teach reading — for classroom teachers, parents and other caregivers — only makes sense. That’s where the literacy institute would come in. The money will be used, the governor said, to improve instruction in education colleges, so teachers will be trained how best to pass on the magic of reading to children.
Literacy, proponents say, is the spark plug that will engage students across the curriculum, eventually improving outcomes in social studies, science, even mathematics.
Still, skepticism is warranted. No industry loves a bright, shiny object quite like education. Whether it’s open-concept schools, middle schools vs. junior highs, No Child Left Behind, A-through-F school grading or high-stakes testing, there’s always a new fad in schools, sometimes prompted by headline-seeking politicians.
So how to determine whether a literacy institute is just another fad, one that will cost millions without delivering results? Until such an institute is up and running, we won’t know for certain. However, there are a few reasons for optimism.
Establishing an evidence-based strategy to teach reading outside the reach of politicians offers hope that what works won’t be replaced by the next fad. Governors and Public Education Department secretaries will come and go, but the institute will continue its work. That should include initiatives to increase adult literacy.
That leads to the next question: Does the “science of reading” or “structured literacy” actually work? The teaching of reading is one area where competing theories have been at war for decades, with phonics battling “whole language” for supremacy. Again, there is good news. The science of reading doesn’t seem to be a fad; it’s a research-tested method of teaching reading that helps educators better show students how to read.
Making sure all teachers are trained and that support is available for parents, tutors and others is one of the best ways to spend our tax dollars right now. Once kids can read, their futures — and that of our state — will be brighter. But for Lujan Grisham, the education industry and taxpayers, the question is: Do we have enough patience to see this long process through? Otherwise, it’s just more taxpayer dollars spent with little to show.