It is tempting upon the unveiling of a fancy government initiative to pronounce skepticism, denounce more spending and otherwise let disbelief in the ability of a bureaucracy to succeed color the reaction to whatever is being proposed.

This week, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she wants New Mexico to commit $30 million to building a literacy institute, a huge infusion of cash designed to improve cellar-dwelling literacy scores delivered by public school students in New Mexico. The ambition is grand, the details somewhat skimpy.

But before cynicism takes over, here’s what is positive about this proposal.

Recommended for you