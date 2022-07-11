The Hometown Heroes banners honoring local veterans soon could have a home. Maybe.
City Councilors Chris Rivera and Michael Garcia plan to introduce a resolution this week changing the location for the banners to Guadalupe Street and the Railyard District. That's a switch from where banners had been placed in the past — and where they were going to fly this year — until safety concerns delayed the project.
As compromises go, this one is likely to make many sides of the debate upset. Compromises almost always do.
For one thing, the new locations have room only for about a third of the 350-plus banners that need a home. Displaying only a portion of the banners or rotating them hardly seems ideal for the veterans and their families. We endorse further discussion about whether it works this year to place one banner and one banner only on poles along Cerrillos Road, in addition to the Railyard and Guadalupe locations.
One banner has worked in the past; a pole hasn't toppled over on Cerrillos Road since the program was approved in 2019. The issue, frankly, seems to be less about safety and more who is liable in case of an accident.
It’s important to display all 350 banners featuring Santa Fe veterans — these are men and women whose families love and honor them and whose community should do the same.
Ideally, the program would have been approved and the banners would have been flying from Memorial Day until Veterans Day. We’ve already missed that window. Getting the banners up — all of them — should be a city goal. It’s the right thing to do, and it’s also popular. Some 150 people showed up at a recent City Council meeting to support the program.
The people have spoken. Loudly.
Surely, a short-term solution can be found — one that pleases no one, perhaps puts the city at risk for potential liability lawsuits in the case of a disaster and angers a veterans community that's already stewing. But a short-term solution is a necessity, and if the choices are less than palatable, it's because neither the city nor the veterans have seemed willing to move from their positions.
And if a short-term fix for '22 looks tough, close your eyes as you consider the long run.
It's almost certain the city will not fly multiple banners on single poles along Cerrillos Road, something that was going to be necessary as the Hometown Heroes program kept growing. And veterans aren't enthused about banners that don't have a consistent — or high-profile — home.
Something's got to give, particularly as the issue moves to 2023.
Similar banners fly on poles all over the county, including in towns in New Mexico, with few apparent problems. The pole manufacturer, Hapco, displays a variety of poles on its website — with several styles featuring banners.
For now, put up the banners — and hope for the best. Then, find a solution to avoid future conflict, including determining how to pay for the program and identifying a location. If that means city leaders must back away from their concerns about liability or cost, well, consider this: How concerned will they be if they lose the confidence of a vocal and influential part of the community? In the big picture, the banner program is less vital than finding a solution about Santa Fe's homeless problem or its housing crisis, but it has the potential to steal momentum and attention from both.
It's a meat-and-potatoes issue that will not go away. And maybe, shouldn't.
So, for now, address the problem head on: approve the resolution — the goal is to do so by July 27 — and get the banners up in August. All the banners. Then attack the long-term answer with sincere zeal. There is no other choice.