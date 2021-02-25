Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has placed New Mexico on the right side of history when it comes to combating global climate disruption.
Acknowledging the changing climate and addressing its impact on our world have been cornerstones of her administration, in everything from passage of the Energy Transition Act to her groundbreaking climate executive order.
The 2021 Legislature now has the opportunity to take Lujan Grisham’s climate objectives and codify them. As we have seen, both at the national and state level, government by executive order is less durable than passing legislation and having a governor sign it into law.
That’s why passage of the Climate Solutions Act, House Bill 9, is important for New Mexico’s future. The legislation would create a solid framework to help New Mexico navigate the changing climate.
It will set in statute the governor’s goals of reducing greenhouse emissions 50 percent from 2005 rates by 2030, building on that to net-zero emissions by 2050. The law also would direct the New Mexico Environment Department to put in place regulations to protect the state from the effects of climate disruption, an effort that would be greatly helped by adequately funding the department.
There are provisions to bring historically disadvantaged communities to the table — the groups usually most affected by pollution and environmental degradation over decades — so their needs are addressed. Those include everything from mitigating pollution and deadly emissions to providing critical job training for wind and solar and other clean energy jobs. The legislation tackles the reduction of methane, carbon dioxide and volatile organic compounds produced in the oil and gas sector, with a goal of 60 percent reduction by 2030 as compared to 2005.
Key to the legislation is helping the state move from an economy overly dependent on fossil fuels to one that is diversified, all while moving to a net-zero carbon future.
This isn’t legislation that abandons the oil and gas industry. The state still needs those dollars in our budget and respects the workers in this critical industry. But it is recognition the world is changing. We have to change with it. Otherwise, when the wells dry up, New Mexico will be without options.
By setting up a Cabinet-level Climate Leadership Council, the legislation puts the climate front and center in all decisions and brings in tribal and local government representatives to be part of the decision-making process as a statewide strategy is developed.
That will make sure New Mexico is ready for whatever climate change brings — and an opportunity for the state to prepare for the challenges ahead.
This can be anything from training a changing work force, reducing climate risks to communities (think wildfire mitigation), improving water conservation policies or developing new industries. The governor set ambitious but reasonable goals. The Legislature should not miss the opportunity to ensure New Mexico can meet the future with confidence.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.