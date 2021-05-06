The city of Albuquerque has cleared its backlog of untested rape evidence kits.
That news is welcome but infuriating at the same time. Such backlogs never should have existed in the first place, yet they were commonplace across New Mexico.
For too long, the Albuquerque Police Department — and others across New Mexico — collected evidence from rape survivors and did not ensure the samples were tested.
Whether the evidence was not sent along to crime labs for testing or lack of resources caused a logjam at the labs, the departments lacked procedures to track evidence and ensure it was dealt with in a timely fashion. And, as we all know, justice delayed is justice denied.
Little or no follow-through had a ripple effect: a lack of justice for survivors and a lack of protection for the public. It was as if these crimes did not matter — because if they were important, police would have attempted to solve them. And processing rape evidence kits and isolating the DNA of potential suspects is key to those solutions.
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, a former state auditor, made clearing the rape kits a priority.
As auditor, he uncovered the neglect. Some 5,400 untested evidence kits from rapes and other sexual assaults were sitting around across the state, putting New Mexico first in the country for untested kits per capita. The vast majority, about 75 percent, of the untested kits came from Albuquerque. Some cases dated to the 1980s, including crimes against children.
In 2016, before becoming mayor, Keller initiated an audit to find out how the situation had developed. His investigation discovered one-fifth of the kits reviewed in his inquiry weren’t tested because police decided the victim was not credible. Another 21 percent were left untested because investigators lost contact with the victim or there was a lack of cooperation.
Elected mayor in 2017, Keller made clearing the kits a priority. Millions of dollars — some from the Legislature and federal Justice Department grants — have gone into making that goal reality.
As a result, the evidence has been processed and tested and results have been delivered, with the effort taking three years. In Santa Fe, a city spokesman said the police department currently has collected two rape evidence kits that are being processed. In other words, we don’t have a backlog.
The decision to eliminate the unacceptable number of kits that had been ignored is paying off. At a news conference last week, the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office provided a list that showed 13 of 44 suspects identified because of the initiative had been convicted. More than another dozen are awaiting trial.
Those convictions are critical. It matters that sexual assault victims know that they will be believed, that all evidence will be tested and that their cases won’t be forgotten. Justice, finally, is possible.
