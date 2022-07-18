A Santa Fe Public Schools decision to spend a $1.1 million settlement on three 2023 electric buses is one that will pay off now and in the future.
Immediately, the district will save on fuel costs — electric buses don’t need expensive diesel — and over the years, decreasing pollution will be a boon both for children on the bus and the community.
The announcement came last week that the district would use its share of an $18 million state settlement with Volkswagen to buy the buses, replacing three diesel-fueled vehicles that are more than 10 years old. The district already has one electric bus, purchased in November 2020 for approximately $340,000. The Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Settlement also bought that vehicle, along with six lower-emission and quieter propane school buses.
A steering committee directed proceeds from the settlement to various projects around the state; some $7.3 million was included in the third round of funding to pay for diesel emission reduction projects throughout New Mexico.
The district currently operates a 46-bus fleet. The four electric buses mean nearly 9 percent do not need fossil fuel.
That’s an impressive number when compared to the national picture.
The World Resource Institute’s Electric School Bus Initiative figures that of the roughly 500,000 school buses in the United States, or less than 1 percent, were electric at the end of 2021.
Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez said these aren't the last electric buses the district will buy. It’s part of a concerted sustainability effort at the district level — initiatives dedicated to redirecting operational dollars to the classroom instead of spending those funds on energy or water bills.
Sustainability projects across the district include installing photovoltaic solar arrays, implementing recycling strategies, reducing water use and building energy-efficient structures.
The transportation initiative, with lower-polluting propane and electric buses, promises to be an important plank in the school district’s broader sustainability efforts.
Upfront costs for an electric bus are more expensive because diesel buses are much cheaper — anywhere from half to a third of the cost. New diesel buses can range from $125,000 to $150,000 compared to $350,000 or more for an electric bus. The savings is in operating costs and in decreased pollution. Districts that operate electric buses can save $2,000 in fuel and $4,400 in maintenance costs annually, according to the World Resource Institute.
It will take a considerable investment to bring more electric buses on board — with the federal government a likely source. The institute estimates just a $20 billion investment could electrify at least 20 percent of the national school bus fleet while also paying for infrastructure, technical assistance and training.
State dollars — New Mexico is bringing in billions through increased oil and gas prices — also should be available to school districts wanting to replace their aging fleets with electric buses.
New Mexico says it is committed to the energy transition to renewable energy. One way to get there is to assist school districts in bringing more electric buses on board. The kids riding to and from school, sitting in quiet comfort and no diesel fumes smelling up the joint, will be grateful.
And so will the drivers of cars idling in traffic.