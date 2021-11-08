A week out, it’s still difficult to understand exactly what happened on Election Day 2021. The immediate analysis — Democrats lost badly — isn’t holding up as more results are analyzed.
Yes, the Virginia governor’s seat was lost to a country club Republican with nary a whiff of Donald Trump about him. But it was a squeaker in a state that almost always elects a governor from the party opposite the one in the White House — just as it did last Tuesday.
And in New Jersey, a Democrat won reelection for the first time in 44 years. The margin was closer than expected, meaning some are using Phil Murphy’s narrow win to warn national Democrats of the coming electoral disaster in 2022 midterm elections.
That could happen. The party that holds the presidency almost always loses congressional seats in an off-year election. And Democrats have done precious little to endear themselves to voters in the year since Joe Biden’s presidential victory, mostly because they couldn’t get out of their own way.
With a virtual tie in the U.S. Senate and a slim Democratic majority in the House, any losses will mean the Republican Party can cement its power to oppose any initiatives by the Democratic president, much less approve a potential Biden Supreme Court appointee. With only a year to go, Democrats need to accomplish as much as possible in case the predictions of doom come to pass.
Passing the infrastructure bill late on a Friday — after the election — at least offers Democratic members of Congress accomplishments to take back to the voters.
In New Mexico, results last week indicate Democrats still have solid prospects going into 2022. Two Democratic mayors, Alan Webber in Santa Fe and Tim Keller in Albuquerque, won reelection in races that, theoretically at least, are nonpartisan. Las Cruces voters have elected an all-female, progressive City Council. Urban areas of the state are remaining deep blue.
And yet, Albuquerque election results deserve a deeper dive.
Keller won reelection by a wide margin and avoided a runoff despite two opponents. Yet he will have to run the city with a more conservative City Council. Just how conservative won’t be known until two seats are decided in a December runoff.
Already, Republican Dan Lewis — who ran and lost a mayoral campaign against Keller — is returning to the council after defeating Cynthia Borrego, the Democratic incumbent. Councilor Lan Sena lost to Louie Sanchez, a more conservative Democrat and former Albuquerque police officer. Whatever happens in the runoff, the council already is more conservative, and depending on who wins in December, could be much more Republican.
What all this adds up to for the state at large, however, remains to be seen.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who faces her own campaign for reelection in 2022, has to be pondering not just what New Mexico results meant, but whether Virginia and New Jersey have lessons for her. As chairwoman of the Democratic Governors Association, the results for her also are personal.
In Virginia, GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin managed to distance himself from Trump while using the issue of “parental rights” in education to sway suburban voters. New Mexico is revising its social studies standards, with a well-coordinated opposition screaming that government is seeking to indoctrinate children. Will that persuade New Mexico voters Democrats can’t be trusted on the issue of education?
It almost certainly will be a campaign issue for the two most likely Republicans to come from that party’s primary next June — Mark Ronchetti or Rebecca Dow. Neither has evinced much actual knowledge about what schools should do or be outside the usual GOP wailing, but they’ll almost certainly make a lot of noise.
Either way, Democrats in New Mexico and the country will have to respond to charges that schools are hotbeds of socialist sympathizers — fake as they may be. The Democratic candidate for governor in Virginia, Terry McAuliffe, did not do so in a convincing manner. More worrisome are theories the backlash in Virginia was less against curriculum and more an expression of parental frustration over pandemic-induced school closures.
As for New Jersey, that election should give Lujan Grisham some comfort. Murphy, like the New Mexico governor, has been aggressive in his fight against COVID-19. The New York Times described his race as one “that highlighted stark divisions over mask and vaccine mandates, even in a liberal-leaning state.” Still, what had seemed to be an easy reelection victory tightened up, with the Republican opponent claiming Murphy’s COVID-19 rules threatened personal liberty.
Expect that playbook in New Mexico in 2022. Whoever wins the Republican nomination will attack Lujan Grisham on her COVID-19 response, the economy, education and energy, just for starters. Whoever absorbs the lessons of 2021 will have an advantage. First, however, we have to figure out exactly what those lessons are and whether East Coast axioms apply here.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.