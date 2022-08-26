"Hunt him down." "I think we should end your bloodline." Those were some of the disturbing messages directed at a Texas election official after the 2020 vote. As threats against his staff and family increased, his home address was leaked, and he was forced to call in law enforcement. Election administrators in Arizona and Florida have also been bombarded with intimidating calls and messages, according to a new House Oversight Committee report on election misinformation.

The report found that coordinated disinformation campaigns have roiled election offices and frightened employees. On top of the harassment — which often followed public attacks by right-wing personalities — election officials have had to respond to baseless public records requests and complaints, distracting from their regular responsibilities.

It should be no surprise, then, that many administrators are considering leaving their posts. In Gillespie County, Texas, the entire elections office resigned last week, citing harassment and stalking. Earlier this year, the Brennan Center for Justice polled nearly 600 local election officials and found that 20 percent were unlikely to continue through 2024. More than 1 in 4 said they feared being assaulted on the job, and 1 in 6 had experienced threats firsthand.

