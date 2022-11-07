Forget the talking. Now is the time for action — time to get to the polls and vote for the candidates of your choice.

For months now, voters have been talked to — by candidates, election consultants and, yes, journalists. On Election Day, all that matters is what the voters think. And whether they show up to turn those thoughts into action.

Much is at stake this midterm election. That’s always true, but considering we are two years removed from an attempt to overturn the results of a presidential election, putting people in office who believe in the rule of law and respecting the will of the people matters more than ever. 

Popular in the Community