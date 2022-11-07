Forget the talking. Now is the time for action — time to get to the polls and vote for the candidates of your choice.
For months now, voters have been talked to — by candidates, election consultants and, yes, journalists. On Election Day, all that matters is what the voters think. And whether they show up to turn those thoughts into action.
Much is at stake this midterm election. That’s always true, but considering we are two years removed from an attempt to overturn the results of a presidential election, putting people in office who believe in the rule of law and respecting the will of the people matters more than ever.
Midterms, traditionally, are bad for the party in the White House — in this case, the Democratic Party. Whether a red wave is coming or a blue wall stems the tide, we won’t know until all the votes are counted. That could take days, even weeks.
First, however, make sure to vote.
Polls in New Mexico are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., and locally voters can cast ballots in convenience centers. That means they can vote wherever they choose (find a location at SantaFe.vote). For people voting by mail, drop off the ballots at election sites — it’s too late to send them through the mail. Again. SantaFe.vote lists drop box locations.
Remember, too, that while political parties and others can station election watchers and election challengers in the polling places, they have no the authority to harass or otherwise bother voters. In fact, under New Mexico law, they are forbidden from directly confronting individual voters.
Thankfully, New Mexico hasn’t faced the challenge of armed individuals showing up to watch voters drop off ballots. But harassment and intimidation are threats in 2022, and voters do not have to stand for it. Judges at the election sites are on hand, and police or deputies are available in case of trouble. To report intimidation, individuals may call the Attorney General Office’s hotline at 1-844-255-9210.
Voting is a sacred right and a duty. No one can be allowed to interfere, and citizens deserve polling places that are safe and elections that are free from interference.
Once again, here are the New Mexican’s 2022 endorsements for contested races, Constitutional amendments and state and county general obligation bonds. Remember to flip the ballot — there are contests on both sides. It's decision time.
Federal
Congress, 3rd District: Teresa Leger Fernández
State
Governor: Michelle Lujan Grisham
Secretary of State: Maggie Toulouse Oliver
Attorney General: Raúl Torrez
Commissioner of Public Lands, Stephanie Garcia Richard
Auditor: Joseph Maestas
Treasurer: Laura Montoya
Judicial
Supreme Court: Julie Vargas, Brianna Zamora
Appeals Court: Gerald Baca, Katherine Wray
Retain: Michael Vigil on the Supreme Court and Jane Yohalem, Appeals Court.