Glass ceilings are not broken in an instant, as the nation as seen. But eventually there is progress. One hundred years ago, women in the United States won the right to vote after a long, sometimes bloody fight. Suffragists, like civil rights advocates decades later, suffered and even died for the right to vote.
And now, on the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, there's another milestone. For the first time in the history of the nation, a woman — Sen. Kamala Harris of California — has been elected to serve as our first female vice president.
In New Mexico, we are breaking barriers for women, too. Our bipartisan House delegation is all-female and all women of color. Two are enrolled tribal members and one is Hispana. It’s a first for New Mexico.
In the Roundhouse, another momentous change for women: The state House of Representatives will be majority female for the first time in New Mexico history, with 37 women and 33 men in the chamber. These are Democrats, Republicans and even one iIndependent. Female empowerment takes many forms.
Such progress did not happen overnight.
To all the people who have worked to increase the diversity of the state Legislature — by recruiting candidates, donating money and training would-be legislators — thank you.
To the candidates themselves, ordinary people who decide to run for the Legislature to serve their state and improve their neighbors’ lives — thank you.
And let’s not forget voters, who seem more open to choosing candidates without the expected backgrounds.
New Mexico, we can brag, also has a female governor, secretary of state and land commissioner. Women are no strangers to winning statewide office, either. Our first female governor was Republican; the current governor, also a woman, is a Democrat. That means voters in both parties will support smart, tough candidates regardless of gender.
This matters. People, depending on their backgrounds, value different priorities once in office. Political science research is clear that electing women changes what lawmakers consider.
In studies of Congress, here’s what researchers found. Women legislators introduce more bills that directly benefit women; they bring home greater funds to their home districts; and on average, female lawmakers have passed twice as many bills as their male colleagues in recent sessions of Congress, according to a report on the news site Vox. Women are hard workers.
Even just after women won the vote, attention turned immediately to issues that affected women and children.
The Senate had passed the Sheppard-Towner Act, to help new mothers and babies, but the House had balked. But in 1921, a year after the 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote, politicians decided to show their new constituents how much they supported issues of interest to women. Sheppard-Towner passed by a landslide.
Women had changed the conversation, something they continue to do in state legislatures, on city councils, in Congress, governor’s mansions — and soon, in the White House.
Diversity of representation matters. Having a majority female House of Representatives in New Mexico is worthy of celebration.
