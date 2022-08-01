Oh, Eldorado — the place where backyard chickens once were considered illegal and where ground-based solar panels became grounds for a court case.

The latest? Homeowners are being hounded because water cisterns that catch precious rainwater are visible above ground.

Now, folks who move to Eldorado likely see a homeowners’ association as a plus. Buyers often like HOAs, viewing them as a way to help keep property values high, maintain appearances and preserve neighborhoods. Other HOA residents simply pay their dues and don’t pay much attention. But rules can be pesky and confusing, especially when a so-called code enforcer is on the prowl.

