Despite continuing worries about inflation, economic uncertainty, jobs and crime, New Mexicans remain concerned about the quality of education.

That’s shown by polling that asks citizens what’s on their minds — education is a top concern, along with crime and inflation — but also in the conversations people have in person and on social media. It’s a valid concern.

Who hasn’t seen numerous posts bewailing that New Mexico is on the bottom of good lists and the top of bad lists — especially when it comes to education, where the state ranks at or near the bottom in a number of categories. This despite hundreds of millions of dollars spent in recent years to improve New Mexico’s educational system.

