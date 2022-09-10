Despite continuing worries about inflation, economic uncertainty, jobs and crime, New Mexicans remain concerned about the quality of education.
That’s shown by polling that asks citizens what’s on their minds — education is a top concern, along with crime and inflation — but also in the conversations people have in person and on social media. It’s a valid concern.
Who hasn’t seen numerous posts bewailing that New Mexico is on the bottom of good lists and the top of bad lists — especially when it comes to education, where the state ranks at or near the bottom in a number of categories. This despite hundreds of millions of dollars spent in recent years to improve New Mexico’s educational system.
But as those dollars were being spent — but before progress could be seen — a global pandemic intervened, prompting remote learning in schools across the state.
Instead of being in a classroom with a licensed teacher leading the lessons, children across New Mexico went to school via the internet. Some areas lacked enough computers or tablets for every child. Other parts of the state had poor internet service, meaning children could not make it to class virtually. Even in areas where both computers and internet hookups were available, online learning was tough — both for teachers who had to reinvent their lesson plans and students who had to stare at a screen all day.
This has been a tough couple of years.
Still, the decision to educate children remotely was made of necessity. It has become popular to decry remote learning as damaging to children — which it was. That cannot be denied, whether because learning outcomes decreased or social isolation caused anguish. Yet New Mexico lacked better options. With so many New Mexico families living in close quarters and with relatives in high-risk situations, learning remotely while COVID-19 spread was high was a wiser choice than crashing hospital systems or infecting — perhaps killing — grandparents.
As we have said before, the coronavirus pandemic laid bare underlying weaknesses in our society. New Mexico’s high rates of poverty, diabetes and other chronic illnesses made the consequences of in-person school much more deadly.
Take just diabetes alone. The American Diabetes Association estimates that 12.3 percent of adults in New Mexico have the disease; early on during the pandemic it was clear that diabetics were much more likely to contract severe cases of COVID-19. They were more likely to need hospitalization, more likely to die. Remote learning saved lives.
Now it’s time to help children progress. The task is daunting.
Recent data from the New Mexico Public Education Department showed only 34 percent of public school students in grades 3 to 8 earned scores in the range of proficiency on statewide reading tests in the spring; only 26 percent were proficient in math. Proficiency rates among Native, Black and Hispanic students were notably lower than among white and Asian students.
That’s particularly troubling given the state is still dealing with the Yazzie/Martinez lawsuit, in which plaintiffs successfully argued New Mexico was shortchanging the needs of English-language learners and Native, disabled and low-income students. If results don’t improve, the Public Education Department and local school boards could lose oversight of schools — lawsuit plaintiffs only have to return to court, point out the lack of progress and ask a judge to appoint a master to oversee education.
With that possibility looming, New Mexico — and that includes Santa Fe Public Schools — must do better. There is hope and determination to succeed.
Investments in early childhood education will boost performance long-term. The state is taking necessary steps to shore up the educational system. But the children in school now — a third grader behind in reading or the ninth grader who is failing algebra — can’t wait. That’s why focus in schools has to be centered on individuals, with tutoring, after-school programs and enrichment designed to bring joy back to learning and improve results.
Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus told legislators last week that English-language learners in four elementary schools across the state had showed “pretty incredible” collective learning growth. That’s based on results from a K-3 assessment tool used during the pandemic; Steinhaus said the department is digging deeper to find out what worked so the techniques can be shared.
Time is of the essence. Children and teachers deserve the best support so they can reach their potential. The pandemic interrupted progress. Now New Mexico must be laser-focused on making sure all children can succeed in an increasingly complicated world.