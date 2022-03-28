For Santa Fe and countless towns across the United States, local restaurants long have been gathering places of importance.
Whether to celebrate a special occasion, relax on Sundays after church or simply gather around the table without worrying whose turn it is to do the dishes, eating out is an activity that unites us.
Yet the coronavirus pandemic dealt many restaurants a fatal blow, with many others still struggling to remain open. Even in the best of times, running a restaurant at a profit is a daunting venture. The pandemic made it much worse, with many people switching to takeout, delivery or declining to eat out at all.
By the end of 2021, almost 80,000 U.S. restaurants had temporarily or permanently closed because of the pandemic, and restaurant sales were down $240 billion in 2020. If all of that weren’t bad enough, restaurants are dealing with higher prices, a shortage of labor and a crisis in acquiring necessary goods. The supply chain isn’t working.
But local restaurant owner Erin Wade, founder of Vinaigrette, has a warning for those who love restaurants: More hard times could be coming for the local eateries that served as community gathering places. She was interviewed in Connect Santa Fe, a magazine included in Sunday’s New Mexican that features local businesses and local Chamber of Commerce members.
In her upcoming book, Why Restaurants Matter, she points out the burden of third-party delivery services for local restaurants. The charges for the convenience of having food brought to the door could put mom and pop restaurants out of business.
Fees in some cases are so high for delivery apps the restaurants don’t make a profit. In some cases, commissions for national delivery services account for 15 percent to 30 percent of an order’s sales.
But our choices today can stop such a future from becoming reality.
In Santa Fe, local delivery operations serve customers who want food or other items brought to their doorsteps. They aren’t the only ones: some restaurants deliver directly, as do caterers and even some farmers. The key: their profits remain to be reinvested locally. The dollars aren’t sent to corporate headquarters.
Consumers have an opportunity to keep local entrepreneurs thriving. When eating out, ordering takeout or requesting delivery, individuals can keep restaurants profitable by choosing local dining establishments. If they are getting food delivered, they can use a local delivery service and keep dollars spent in town. That helps restaurants because delivery fees are lower.
We all win when we support the businesses that support our community. Eat local, and if ordering delivery, try Santa Fe-based services. That’s how we keep our local businesses flourishing.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.