It’s Earth Day 2022, and never have there been fewer reasons to celebrate.
- The most recent United Nations climate change report declared it’s “now or never” to limit global warming.
- The continued overuse of plastics has led to piles of trash that won’t decompose for hundreds of years. Garbage is only one problem plastics cause; there’s the accompanying pollution of ground and water.
- As if that weren’t enough, scientists are finding microplastics created by plastics are working their way into human bloodstreams. That can lead to immune and endocrine system disruption, organ damage, inflammation and increased cancer risk.
- And then, take a look outside on a brilliant April morning in New Mexico. You’re likely to see a vista clouded by dust and smoke, the result of Western wildfires fueled by incredible winds and dry/drier/driest conditions.
Humanity’s response to the climate crisis continues to fall short.
Part of the problem is a sizable — and often powerful — minority of people who care more about profits than the planet’s future. They deny that the planet is growing hotter and block efforts to move away from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources.
Many of us are addicted to convenience — whether the ease of single-use plastics, air conditioning on demand and reliance on gas-guzzling SUVs or trucks. Just remembering to bring reusable bags to the grocery store is too high a bar for many.
Changing habits, though, must be about more than individual choice. It has to be about the future, which in the case of New Mexico, means today. Just ask any fire official.
Though focusing on individual actions is key, it’s the big actors — private companies and governments — that can improve the odds for a better future by changing how they operate.
For example, plastics use the same amount of oil as the aviation industry — and manufacturers of plastics are expected to more than triple their oil consumption over the next 30 years, according to the Washington Post.
Governments — whether at the national, state or local levels — need to pass laws that make companies responsible for reducing packaging.
Maine and Oregon are showing the way, passing laws that shift responsibility for packaging waste to manufacturers. Companies soon will be held responsible for reducing packaging — everything from cardboard cartons to plastic wrap. Maine’s law takes effect in 2024 and Oregon’s in mid-2025. That’s a shift in responsibility that will make a difference.
New Mexico, in focusing on renewable energy with its Energy Transition Act and issuing strong regulations to capture methane emissions, is another state showing collective action matters.
Nevertheless, there’s more to do. And it has to be done faster.
Yes, people can take the bus or ride a bicycle, but unless bus routes are reliable and streets safe for bikes — both of which require government action — individuals will have difficulty following through.
Worried about forest fires? Campers and hikers can take care to avoid sparking a wildfire, but it takes government action to clear brush and help forests become fire-resistant.
The recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change from the United Nations reported humans are not on track to keep climate change within the 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit “safe zone” — and worse, humans are almost out of time to change course.
On this Earth Day, we must rededicate ourselves to saving the only planet we have. It’s not too late. Yet.