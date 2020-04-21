Mother Earth has to be having a laugh just about now on this 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
The globe is operating nearly at a standstill because of the novel coronavirus that sparked the COVID-19 pandemic. People are staying put, meaning fewer cars and trucks on the road, not as much airplane traffic and docked cruise ships. Oil prices have plummeted, making it cheaper right now to leave crude oil in the ground.
Skies are clear in Los Angeles. In Delhi, residents are praising their city’s unusual “alpine” air quality, a rarity in a place where pollution is so bad residents wear masks and keep their windows closed. Wildlife is taking advantage of the retreat of humans. A kangaroo hopped on the empty streets of Adelaide, Australia, and wild goats are frolicking in Llandudno, Wales, eating grass at the town center.
The Earth is taking advantage of what is essentially a human timeout.
The question is whether humans can absorb these momentary improvements in air, water and nature and resolve to do better. That, after all, was the intention of Earth Day — to remind humankind that, as inhabitants of this world, we are charged with seeing nature for more than profits. It is that drive to make money at all costs that has led us to our current mess.
The ecological disaster of climate change cannot be denied. The U.S. president backed out of the climate accord in Paris to reduce greenhouse gas emissions — an accord, not incidentally, that was signed on Earth Day in 2016. He is attempting to decrease fuel standards for cars, keep coal mines open and drill, baby, drill — all actions that increase air pollution.
Regulatory agencies charged with enforcing laws to improve air and water — laws passed in part because of the sentiment that led to the establishment of Earth Day in the first place — are being gutted one by one. The rollback of standards to control methane emissions is particularly bad for New Mexico, considering the hot spot over the Four Corners.
Plastics litter the oceans, threatening sea creatures and killing plant life. Those same seas are rising because of higher temperatures caused by the emission of greenhouse gases into the environment; the rapid Arctic ice melt is changing ocean currents. We ignore these warnings at our peril.
In 1970, a day was set aside to honor the Earth. People had seen oil spills on their beaches, lakes that caught fire and air pollution so thick it obscured mountains. They worried — correctly — about the loss of wildlife and plants. They resolved to do better, and passed such landmark pieces of legislation as the Clean Air and Clean Water acts.
New Mexico Sen. Tom Udall’s father, Stewart Udall, fought for the Endangered Species Act. Tom Udall, who is retiring this year, is using his final months in the Senate — and we would wager will continue to do so in retirement — to focus on the continuing climate crisis. As he points out, the destruction of nature threatens both the planet and public health.
“Scientists tell us that as we destroy nature, habitats, and the natural barriers between humans and wildlife — we will only see more and more zoonotic diseases like the COVID-19 pandemic,” Udall wrote in a statement honoring the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
The pandemic, however, has shown us a glimpse of a different future. Wildlife are freer to roam. The residents of packed big cities around the globe are breathing clean air for the first time in decades. Who could not want cleaner energy in all our futures as a result?
Very soon, the world will get back to work. That’s necessary and desirable. But just as in 1970 when people believed that economic development should not destroy the environment, we can use the evidence of what a blue sky looks like without auto exhaust or factory smoke to imagine a different way forward. Transportation and industry don’t have to pollute our world to the extent they have done in the past.
Earth Day 1970 brought together the passion and vision of ordinary people dedicated to their one home, this planet. In 2020, despite intransigent leaders and profit motives of corporations and fat cats, we must do no less. Let’s not waste Mother Earth’s timeout.
