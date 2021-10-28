Time is almost up for anyone who wants to vote early in the 2021 local election.
Early voting ends Saturday, meaning people have two days left if they want to vote before Tuesday. Eligible voters who aren’t registered can still participate, but they have to be registered by Saturday. If not, they can’t vote in the 2021 local election.
Voters can decide whether to drop by one of the convenience voting centers Friday or Saturday, or choose to vote Tuesday. Anyone who is voting by absentee ballot should drop those off in person if they haven’t already returned them. Secure dropoff boxes are located around the county, including at the Santa Fe County Clerk’s Office, 100 Catron St., or the Southside Branch Library, 6599 Jaguar Road. (For more information on the Nov. 2 election, type santafe.vote in your search bar, and you’ll be directed to the Santa Fe County Clerk’s voting website.)
With participation in municipal elections low across the nation, even extended early voting periods, convenient absentee balloting and polls open for 12 hours on Election Day don’t always add up to hefty numbers.
In 2018, when almost 40 percent of eligible voters turned out in the city election, that was considered a fine showing. It topped, by a point or so, the 37.6 percent turnout in the 2017 special election that led to Santa Fe defeating a tax on sugary drinks.
Projections for the first mayoral election in November are almost anyone’s guess — prognosticators don’t know who will be showing up, or in what numbers. The consolidation of all local elections in November was done in part to increase turnout — but intentions don’t always play out. Even if turnout stays around 32 percent as some are predicting, that’s still better than many cities. Across the United States, only 15 percent to 27 percent of eligible voters show up for local elections. That’s abysmal.
In Santa Fe, voters will be choosing a mayor, with Alan Webber seeking a second term. He is challenged by Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler and engineer Alexis Martinez Johnson.
Three contested City Council races also are on the municipal ballot, with one councilor running unopposed. District 1 features incumbent Councilor Signe Lindell against Roger Carson, Brian Patrick Gutierrez and Joe Hoback. In District 2, Carol Romero-Wirth is unopposed, while District 3 is between incumbent Roman “Tiger” Abeyta and Lee Garcia. In District 4, two newcomers, Amanda Chavez and Rebecca Romero, are squaring off.
In contests with more than two candidates, voters can rank their choices. No one wins with a majority, an instant runoff to ensure the candidate with the most support is elected.
Candidates for local school and community college boards are unopposed. Still, voters do have a big decision when it comes to deciding whether to support a $100 million general obligation fund for school construction projects and a renewal of the mill levy that maintains schools. Neither measure would raise current property taxes.
Voting in elections close to home means having a say in what happens not just in your town but in your neighborhood. Elections can be close, too — remember, former Councilor Ron Trujillo won his first race in District 4 in 2006 by a two-vote margin. Every vote really does count.
Vote early until Saturday or turn out on Election Day come Tuesday. Municipal election season is almost over — make sure to be counted.
